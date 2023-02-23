GTA Online Gun Van location for February 23, 2023: New weekly discounts, weapons, and more

GTA Online's Gun Van has moved to a new district in Los Santos with the dawn of a new day. It is infamous for selling weapons of all kinds at discounted rates and setting up shop at new locations every day.

With the new update released earlier today, a completely new set of weapons has been put on sale by the unnamed arms dealer that drives around the notorious Gun Van.

This article shares the exact location of the Gun Van on February 23 and everything they need to know about it.

The Gun Van is at the Murietta Heights location today in GTA Online

The roving Gun Van has decided to set up camp at LT Weld Supply Co./Lester's Warehouse in Murietta Heights today. This spot is discrete and ideal for the illegal mobile establishment to run smoothly without trouble from the law.

The map image below can be used to pinpoint the exact coordinates of this vehicle.

Today's location of the Gun Van (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released a new update for GTA Online today. The following list of weapons will be on sale in the Gun Van for players to purchase till March 1:

Baseball Bat - FREE

Knife - 10% off

Nightstick - 10% off

Up-n-Atomizer - 10% off

Heavy Sniper - 10% off

Widowmaker - 10% off

Railgun - 10% off

Molotovs - 15% off

Sticky Bombs - 15% off

Proximity Mines - 15% off

Super Light Armor - 20% off

Light Armor - 20% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Heavy Armor - 20% off

Super Heavy Armor - 20% off

As seen on the list above, weapons have a 10% discount, throwables are off by 15%, and a 20% discount is available on body armor. The powerful Widowmaker and Railgun will also be available in the Gun Van this week.

The Railgun is available in the Gun Van (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA + members have heavier discounts on all weapons, like an additional 10% off on the Widowmaker and the Railgun.

However, it is not as easy as entering an Ammu-Nation store and buying weapons of your choice. The Gun Van remains hidden on the game's map. Players need to roam around Los Santos in hopes of running into the vehicle. Once a player is close to the proximity of the van, its marker will pop up on the mini-map.

Everything to know about Murietta Heights in GTA Online

Boyle Heights, California, is the source of inspiration for Murietta Heights in Grand Theft Auto 5. Players will land in Murietta Heights when arriving from Blaine County via the Palomino/Senora Freeway.

Players can find the businesses established at this location on this list:

Auto Repairs

Hardwood and Lumber Supply

LT Weld Supply Co.

Maibatsu Factory

RON Gas Station

Rob's Liquor

In GTA Online, players must deliver stolen vehicles to Lester's warehouse at Murietta Heights.

GTA Online is one of Rockstar Games' most popular assets and continues to receive fresh material every week.

The Gun Van is a unique idea in the Grand Theft Auto series. Players will have to put in a little work to discover its location, but the Gun Van compensates them appropriately.

