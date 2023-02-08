GTA Online Gun Van location for February 7, 2023

GTA Online's Gun Van location for February 7, 2023, is on Elysian Island. Players can easily see it on the map by going south of Gerald. It is important to note that one will only see the Gun Van's map icon if they get close enough to the location. From there, approach the old gentleman and buy whatever it is that you wish to purchase.

This vehicle's location changes daily. Some players will have trouble finding it, so this guide should help simplify everything for them. Important details of the note include the following:

Location on the GTA Online map

A photo of the general surroundings

Current inventory offered at this establishment

The map can be seen in the next section.

Here is the Gun Van location in GTA Online (February 7, 2023)

This is where you can find it in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

This map should be pretty self-explanatory. Go to the Elysian Island area pictured above to see the Gun Van map icon appear nearby. You should easily be able to spot it underneath a building in this place.

Once you get close enough, the SUV's back doors will open, and you should see an old gentleman there. The following image should help clarify everything GTA Online players need to know about this Gun Van location for February 7, 2023.

Gun Van details for February 7, 2023

Hopefully, this image helps make things clear for you in conjunction with the previous map (Image via Rockstar Games)

Knowing the Gun Van's map location and general surroundings should be enough to help the reader. Those who go to this place on February 7, 2023, will find that this NPC sells the following weapons:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Crowbar

Vintage Pistol

MG

Precision Rifle

Railgun

Grenade Launcher

Up-n-Atomizer

The Precision Rifle is 50% off this week. GTA+ members get an exclusive 40% discount on the Grenade Launcher and 20% off all other items in the Weapons category. Otherwise, non-subscribers just get a 10% discount for everything shown above.

It is worth noting that this NPC is the only person who sells the Railgun in GTA Online. Similarly, this is the first week where players can buy the Crowbar from a vendor.

These are the Throwable weapons on sale (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following items are available under the Throwables section:

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

All of these weapons are 15% off for most players. GTA+ members instead get a 30% discount. Molotov Cocktails are normally hard to come by, so some GTA Online players might wish to stock up on them while they're still available here.

One could also purchase armor from the Gun Van. Here is the selection:

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

All armor is 20% off for most players. Once again, GTA+ members get double the discounts, which pushes it to 40% off. All these items and deals are the same throughout this event week, regardless of the van's current location.

The only thing that will change daily is the actual SUV's location in GTA Online. Everything shown above is just for February 7, 2023. Any other date will likely have a different place for you to memorize.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes