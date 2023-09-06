GTA Online Gun Van location for today (September 6, 2023)

The Gun Van debuted in GTA Online fairly recently and introduced a new way of buying weapons. This vehicle sets up camp at a new location every 24 hours, and its icon only appears on the map when you get close to it. That said, the discounts it offers on firearms, throwables, and body armor compel players to find this car every day.

Interestingly, the Gun Van's weapons catalog also gets refreshed with each weekly update. It currently sells the Widowmaker and Homing Launcher, among other combat equipment. So, for those interested, here is the Gun Van's location for today, September 6, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location today is Little Seoul (September 6, 2023)

The Gun Van can be found here today (Image via GTA Wiki)

Caesars Auto Parking in Little Seoul is the Gun Van's location in GTA Online for today, September 6, 2023. Those unfamiliar with this game's map can use the image provided above to mark that vehicle's position accurately.

The Gun Van can be accessed in both Public as well as Invite Only sessions and is currently selling these weapons:

Homing Launcher - $52,500 (30% discount)

- $52,500 (30% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Pipe Wrench - $6,435 (10% discount)

- $6,435 (10% discount) Advanced Rifle - $12,825 (10% discount)

- $12,825 (10% discount) Marksman Pistol - $3,915 (10% discount)

- $3,915 (10% discount) Machine Pistol - $5,625 (10% discount)

- $5,625 (10% discount) Pump Shotgun - $3,150 (10% discount)

- $3,150 (10% discount) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Pipe Bombs - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

Most of these items are also available at Ammu-Nation stores across Los Santos and Blaine County. However, the Gun Van's exclusive discounts make it a better destination for buying them.

Here is an image of the Gun Van parked at Caesars Auto Parking in GTA Online:

Caesars Auto Parking hosts the Gun Van today (Image via GTA Wiki)

After arriving at this location, stand behind the vehicle and use the button prompted on your screen's top-left corner to view all items on sale. Along with firearms, you can also purchase ammunition and weapon tints via this van.

Rockstar Games regularly adds new features to this game that keep its large and diverse player base interested. Grand Theft Auto Online is one of Rockstar's most successful titles and will soon celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

However, fans are now looking forward to its highly anticipated sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6. The details regarding this upcoming game are scarce, but insiders suggest an official announcement could come soon, with a possible Fiscal 2025 release window.

