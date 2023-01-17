GTA Online Gun Van location for January 16, 2023

Last week, the GTA Online Gun Van was included in the game as part of the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed, allowing fans to grab the Railgun and other weapons at exclusive discounts. As the Gun Van changes its location daily to keep the cops off the radar, players must know its exact coordinates in Los Santos and Blaine County.

With that said, this article will share the GTA Online Gun Van's location for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Mirror Park today (January 16, 2023)

As shown in the above-mentioned video, players can find the GTA Online Gun Van today at Mirror Park behind the Hearty Taco restaurant. It can be found in a parking space in East Vinewood, Los Santos. The weapon dealer can also be seen inside the van once players approach it.

Today’s location of the Gun Van seems pretty interesting, as it is near The game's Diamond Casino & Resort. The area is bordered by the following areas:

Murrieta Heights to the south

Tataviam Mountains to the east

Vinewood Racetrack to the north

East Vinewood to the west

This week’s discounts continue, and players can purchase the following weaponry at cheaper prices:

Molotov Cocktails

Light Armor

Super Heavy Armor

Railgun

Grenades

Baseball Bat

Combat Shotgun

Super Light Armor

RPG

Heavy Sniper

Assault Shotgun

Proximity Mines

Heavy Armor

Standard Armor

Compact EMP Launcher

SMG

Knife

Assault Rifle

Everything to know about Mirror Park in GTA Online

Mirror Park is a suburban neighborhood in GTA Online. It is home to many post-ironic hipsters, who can be found driving an Issi car and drinking Bean Machin coffee. The whole area is inspired by the real-life Silver Lake and Echo Park of Los Angeles, known for having many hipsters living there.

It is a middle-class area, with average-sized houses in and around the park. Many buildings in the neighborhood are rented out by Wolf’s International Realty, a real estate company in the GTA series. Some houses can also be found under construction.

The area has many characteristics and landmarks, which gives Mirror Park a look different from the rest of the map:

A center park.

Streets lined with small houses all around the park.

Two cul-de-sac roads at the eastern end of the area – One under development and the other fully developed with homes.

Different businesses are on the streets at the southeast end of the area.

Limited LTD Service gas station with a convenience store on the northern edge of the location.

Two Los Santos Storm Drain sources on the north side.

Los Santos Transmit’s metro lines do not serve Mirror Park despite several bus stops existing along the neighborhood. Players can also find the Freight Train under the location via an underground tunnel.

The addition of the Gun Van is welcomed by players globally as they can now save a lot of money by purchasing weapons from it. More drip-feed content will be released soon as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes