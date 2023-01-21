GTA Online Gun Van location for January 21, 2023

GTA Online's Gun Van has changed its location again to keep the police away from the illegal mobile business. However, it is now offering new weapons and discounts that make the vehicle worth finding. This includes a 10% discount on the Up-n-Atomizer Raygun and the new Railgun.

The van only appears on the map when players are near its location. To help gamers find it, this article will mention where the GTA Online vehicle can be spotted today, January 21.

GTA Online's Gun Van can be found in Paleto Forest today

As can be seen in the video above, the GTA Online Gun Van is parked in the Paleto Forest location for today. Players will need to go to the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard to find the vehicle. The automobile is located northeast of Mount Chiliad and south of Paleto Bay. A Gun Van icon will appear on the map once players reach the area to help them navigate to it efficiently.

As soon as players approach the car, the seller sitting inside it will open the back doors, allowing them to buy weapons and armor. Identifying the vehicle is also easy as it is a Speedo Custom van with a number plate that reads “31EVL500.” One thing worth mentioning is that GTA+ members don't have to worry about the vehicle's location as its icon is always available on the map for them.

This week, players can get a variety of new weapons and discounts from the Gun Van, including:

Up-n-Atomizer - 10% off

Advanced Rifle - 10% off

Molotov Cocktails - 15% off

Tear Gas - 15% off

Railgun - 10% off

Heavy Armor - 20% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Knuckle Duster - 10% off

Baseball Bat - Free

Light Armor - 20% off

Super Light Armor - 20% off

Pipe Bomb - 15% off

Super Heavy Armor - 20% off

Pump Shotgun - 10% off

Heavy Rifle - 25% off

Knife - 10% off

Heavy Revolver - 10% off

Everything to know about the Paleto Forest area of GTA Online

The Paleto Forest is a large woodland featured in the northern Blaine County of GTA Online. As it is located near Mount Chiliad mountain, the famous Aerial Tramway cable car station is available in the area as well. The Great Ocean Highway is the only freeway that runs through the coniferous forest.

While it is mostly a rural area, the Paleto Forest has some buildings scattered throughout the place. Pine trees are most commonly found in the region, but not anything else, since much of the forest has been cut down and turned into lumber. Players can find deer drinking water from nearby rivers and eating by the side of roadways. Various sounds of woodpeckers pecking trees can also be heard while in the area.

Many wildlife animals inhabit the large Paleto Forest, including:

Deer

Cougars

Coyotes

Boars

Here are some of the popular roads, streets, and points of interest in the area:

Route 1

Procopio Promenade

Paleto Forest Lumber Yard

Bayview Lodge

Mountain Bike Rentals

Pala Springs Aerial Tramway

Mount Chiliad Tourist Trail

Paleto Forest Sawmill

Rockstar Games has done a pretty great job in keeping the Gun Van's locations different from each other so far. This gives players the opportunity to visit certain areas of the map that would otherwise be left unexplored.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes