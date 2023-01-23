GTA Online Gun Van location for January 22, 2023

GTA Online Gun Van changes its location every day to keep the cops away. This week, players can get new weapons from the automobile at amazing discounts that make finding the car worth it.

However, locating the van might be difficult in Los Santos and Blaine County. To help players with this time-consuming task, this article will share the Gun Van's location for today, January 22.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found by Merle Abrahams’ house today

As can be seen in the video above — which offers the exact coordinates of the automobile — the GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Merle Abrahams’ house in the Sandy Shores area. This is a small town situated in the middle of the famous Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County.

Players can find the Gun Van parked beside Merle Abrahams’ house, unlike the previous couple of locations where it was hidden behind roads. Once gamers approach the vehicle, the seller will open its back doors.

This week, players can get the following weapons and armor at special discounts from the Gun Van, making them cheaper compared to other Ammu-Nation stores. Here’s everything available to buy from vehicle's dealer today:

Up-n-Atomizer - 10% off

Heavy Revolver - 10% off

Advanced Rifle - 10% off

Knife - 10% off

Molotov Cocktails - 15% off

Heavy Rifle - 25% off

Tear Gas - 15% off

Pump Shotgun - 10% off

Railgun - 10% off

Super Heavy Armor - 20% off

Heavy Armor - 20% off

Pipe Bomb - 15% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Super Light Armor - 20% off

Knuckle Duster - 10% off

Light Armor - 20% off

Baseball Bat - Free

Everything to know about the Sandy Shores location in GTA Online

Sandy Shores is located south of GTA Online’s Grapeseed area, which can be found on the coastline of the Alamo Sea, overlooking the famous Mount Chiliad. The entire location is based on the real-life Bombay Beach and Desert Shores in California. Sandy Shores has an arid climate, which makes it a suitable home for many coyotes in the game.

Based on the lore, the region once had a population of 3,010 people, as written on the welcome sign of the town. However, as time went by, it became an almost-abandoned town with poverty, meth labs, drug addicts, trailer parks, and gang activities.

Players can find evidence that the location was a holiday destination by looking at the decaying remains of motels, boarded-up marina buildings, and drained swimming pools. It is believed that the increasing toxicity of the nearby Alamo Sea has led to the current state of the land. People used to dump waste into the water, including an influx of methamphetamine chemicals, driving tourists away.

Here are a number of GTA Online businesses found in Sandy Shores:

24-Hour Chinese Restaurant

24/7

Alamo Tattoo Studio

Ace Liquor

Aunt Tammy's

Ammu-Nation

Auto Repairs

Liquor Ace

Derelict Motel

Otto's Auto Parts

O'Sheas Barbers Shop

Sandy's Gas Station

The Boat House

Liquor Market

Trevor Philips Enterprises

Rockstar Games has done a good job of utilizing the map’s iconic and less-visited areas via the Gun Van. If players are looking for a good weapon at a lower price, they should purchase the Up-n-Atomizer from the elusive vehicle this week.

