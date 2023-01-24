GTA Online Gun Van location for January 23, 2023

The GTA Online Gun Van sells some of the best weapons in the game daily. However, it changes its location every day to distract the police. Due to the illegal nature of the business, it makes sense for the seller to keep its location mobile throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. It is also the only place players can purchase the Railgun to this date.

However, players have to find the vehicle first before claiming any discounts on the weaponry. To help the gaming community, this article shares the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Vespucci Beach today

As guided in the above-mentioned video, players can find the GTA Online Gun Van near Magellan Avenue street at Vespucci Beach in the game. Players can find the vehicle in the parking lot of one of the area's lanes.

The Magellan Avenue’s exact coordinates lie between La Puerta, Los Santos, and Del Perro, Del Perro Beach of the Vespucci Canals. Rockstar has done an amazing job once again in randomizing the Gun Van's location every day and using the less-visited corners of the map.

Railgun is available exclusively from the Gun Van, along with many other weapons and armor, at discounted prices. The seller restocks items weekly, giving players a reason to find him again. Here is a complete list of weaponry available with it this week in GTA Online:

Pipe Bomb - 15% off

Up-n-Atomizer - 10% off

Tear Gas - 15% off

Railgun - 10% off

Knuckle Duster - 10% off

Baseball Bat – Free

Heavy Rifle - 25% off

Molotov Cocktails - 15% off

Knife - 10% off

Light Armor - 20% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Pump Shotgun - 10% off

Advanced Rifle - 10% off

Super Light Armor - 20% off

Heavy Armor - 20% off

Super Heavy Armor - 20% off

Heavy Revolver - 10% off

GTA+ members get additional discounts on all available items every week. They can also notice the icon of the Gun Van on the map at all times.

Everything to know about Vespucci Beach area of GTA Online

Vespucci Beach is located in the Vespucci area of Los Santos, which is often crowded with NPCs during the day, as they sunbathe and walk along the beachfront. However, it's a different scene at night as it becomes completely deserted except for some workers cleaning the area.

Despite being located in the city, police may occasionally respond to crimes in the area. Players can find a Blazer Lifeguard driven by NPCs on the beach, along with some lifeguard guts evenly spread along the beach. Various lifeguards can also be seen sitting on the hut’s ramp with binoculars.

It is also a spawn area for the following vehicles:

Blazer Lifeguard

Seashark

Sandking XL

Lifeguard

The Gun Van will change its location again tomorrow after 7 am UTC. If players are looking to upgrade their arsenal of weapons, it is best to visit the seller and save money on each purchase.

