GTA Online Gun Van location for March 1, 2023: Daily discounts, free weapons, and more

GTA Online Gun Van is one of the most talked-about features of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC so far. It is a unique mobile business where one can buy powerful, high-tech weapons at heavy discounts, including the famous Railgun. However, the seller keeps the location of his operations random every day to stay away from the sight of cops.

This could be frustrating for players who want to grab a new machine of destruction but have to find the seller first in the game’s open world. To help everyone, this article will share the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location today.

Where to find the location of GTA Online Gun Van today? (March 1, 2023)

Today’s location of the GTA Online Gun Van is in the Terminal neighborhood in the Port of Los Santos. Players can find the seller in the southwest corner of the area, who opens the doors of the vehicle once they start approaching it.

It is also one of the favorite places of the seller as players have found him in the same place a couple of times before too. However, it is also the perfect location to run an illegal business like Gun Van by hiding in plain sight.

Interesting facts about the Terminal location that most GTA Online players might not know about

Even though GTA Online players have visited Terminal many times by now, here are some interesting facts about the area that add to the game’s lore:

The Terminal is an industrial area with a lot of warehouses and containers. It is inspired by the real-life Port of Long Beach in California. The area is mostly used as a storage space for various cargo and containers that arrive at the Port of Los Santos. Players can often find containers getting transported through the area. Many unionized longshoremen work in the area day and night, and fans can find them checking on the stored cargo. Post OP, a shipping company, operates in the area using some warehouses on the northern end of the island. Jetsam Terminal, the possible headquarters of the Jetsam shipping company, can also be found when players enter the area. It is also where Simeon asks players to deliver the requested vehicles. The entire underground area of the Terminal is used for various interiors of different buildings such as Bunkers, Hangars, Warehouses, Facilities, and Vehicle Warehouses. Taking the highway is the only way to enter the district. It is also heavily featured in the story mode mission “Minisub” playable as Trevor. Alpha Mail and United States Post also operate in the area.

Here’s a complete list of online missions featuring the Terminal location:

Gang Attack

Executive Search

Headhunter

Air Freight Cargo

Supplies

Simeon’s Export Requests

Kill List

Exotic Exports

Keep the Pace II

Deadline V

Hunting Pack III

Bunker – Resurrection

Turf Wars III

Collection Time II

Occupy V

Vehicle Vendetta Street I

It may not be the best location in the game, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of players around the globe. If they want to save a lot of money on purchasing a weapon, the Gun Van seller is the right person to meet today.

