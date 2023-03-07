GTA Online Gun Van location for March 7, 2023 (Exact map coordinates)

GTA Online players have been enjoying amazing discounts for weapons, throwables, and armor for the past months. The Gun Van is a wonderful vehicle that provides them with selected arms at cheaper rates than what is found at Ammu-Nation stores.

For players wondering about its spot today, this Gun Van location guide should be able to help them navigate through the streets and find its whereabouts.

The Gun Van in GTA Online can be found at the Magellan Avenue location today

What players should know about the location

On March 7, 2023, the popular Gun Van in GTA Online can be found at Magellan Avenue. It is a street located in the Vespucci area in Del Perro, Los Santos. Major landmarks surrounding the area include Del Perro Beach, Vespucci Canals, Floyd's apartment from Grand Theft Auto V, and Conquistador Street.

Today, it will be parked underneath certain apartments in this area that can be accessed through Magellan Avenue.

Steps to find the Gun Van location

Satellite view of Magellan Avenue where the Gun Van is located (Image via GTALens)

The Gun Van is located on Magellan Avenue as marked in the image above. Players can go through the following steps to reach this mobile vehicle-cum-store for discounted weapons and other materials.

1) Approach the corner where Nut Buster is located

Approaching the turn where Nut Buster is situated (Image via XpertNoob/YouTube)

Players need to get to a road in the Del Perro area that runs parallel to Del Perro Beach's sidewalk. After they have reached it, a barber shop's icon will be seen on the map located in the road's direction.

As they travel this road, they will reach a corner of Magellan Avenue, where the popular restaurant Nut Buster is located. GTA Online players should find it interesting that the Lebanese-themed restaurant serves food items like wraps, falafels, kebabs, salads, and hummus.

2) Take a left from the corner and see an opening inside a building

Players can find the opening through the building (Image via XpertNoob/YouTube)

Once players take a left from the Nut Buster corner on Magellan Avenue, they will be close to the Del Perro Beach, which will be in sight after the left turn.

On the right-hand side, an opening through a building with blue shades over its doors can be seen.

Entering the opening (Image via XpertNoob/YouTube)

As seen in the above image, players then need to enter the opening and proceed.

3) Enter the opening and find the Gun Van

The Gun Van can be seen on the left-hand side (Image via XpertNoob/YouTube)

On entering the opening mentioned in the above step, players will be able to see the Gun Van parked beneath an apartment space. As soon as they come near it, its rear doors will open and reveal the Gun Van Seller sitting inside.

This NPC is responsible for trading weapons, throwables, and protective armor at discounted rates. For this week, the firearms include Rail Gun and Unholy Hellbringer at a 10% discount rate, throwables including Molotov, pipe bomb, and tear gas at a 15% discount, and finally armor at 20% off.

Unholy Hellbringer for 10% discount in the Gun Van store (Image via XpertNoob//YouTube)

Today's Gun Van location is very easy to find as explained in the navigation steps above. Players should be able to get amazing offers for exclusive weapons from the old timer in the Gun Van.

Of course, for GTA+ members, the location is already marked on the map with the icon of a black van, and they have access to better discount rates for the same items.

