GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (July 30, 2023)

The most popular destination for buying weapons in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is Ammu-Nation. However, Rockstar Games introduced an alternative earlier this year in the form of the Gun Van. This vehicle sells some of the best weapons available in the title at exclusive discounts and refreshes its catalog every week. It also changes its location every day to evade interruption from the law.

That said, finding it can be hard if you are unfamiliar with the map of Los Santos and Blaine County. Hence, this article will assist them by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, July 30, 2023, in GTA Online.

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Sandy Shores location today (July 30, 2023)

The Gun Van is in Sandy Shores today (Image via GTA Wiki)

You can find the Gun Van at the Sandy Shores location today, July 30, 2023. The vehicle is parked next to Merle Abraham's house in Armadillo Avenue.

This spot is close to the Alamo Sea, far from the bustling city of Los Santos, and can take a little time to reach via land-based vehicles. Those new to the game can use the following map image to accurately mark the Gun Van's coordinates for today:

The Gun Van's position in Sandy Shores (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Gun Van debuted earlier this year and has quickly gained popularity among this title's community. However, there isn't any confirmation regarding its return in Grand Theft Auto 6 yet.

Although the vehicle stays off the radar by default, once you enter its vicinity, its icon pops up on the map.

This week, players can purchase the following weapons from the Gun Van:

Marksman Rifle - $7,875 (50% off)

- $7,875 (50% off) Machete - $8,010 (10% off)

- $8,010 (10% off) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% off)

- $292,500 (10% off) Advanced Rifle - $12,825 (10% off)

- $12,825 (10% off) Heavy Pistol - $2,250 (10% off)

- $2,250 (10% off) Military Rifle - $357,750 (10% off)

- $357,750 (10% off) Knife - $360 (10% off)

- $360 (10% off) Machine Pistol - $5,625 (10% off)

- $5,625 (10% off) Grenades - $225 (10% off)

- $225 (10% off) Tear Gas - $135 (10% off)

- $135 (10% off) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% off)

- $540 (10% off) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% off)

- $90 (10% off) Light Armor - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Standard Armor - $270 (10% off)

- $270 (10% off) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% off)

- $360 (10% off) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% off)

As part of the ongoing GTA+ benefits, subscribers get 20% off on all items discounted 10% for regular players. They also get a 30% discount on the Military Rifle. That said, all you must be wary of a GTA Online exploit to keep their accounts safe.

Although these weapons are being offered at a discount, players on a tight budget can use GTA Online money glitches to earn millions really quickly.