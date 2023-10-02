GTA Online Gun Van location for today (October 2, 2023)

The Gun Van debuted in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on January 12, 2023, and since then, has acted as a great option for purchasing weapons. While the vehicle hosts a limited number of firearms and other combat equipment at a time, its catalog gets refreshed every week. All these items are sold at a discount that players won't find anywhere else in Los Santos or Blaine County.

However, finding the Gun Van can be a bit of a challenge since it changes its location every single day. Furthermore, its icon spawns on the map only after getting in its vicinity.

This article will assist players by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, October 2, 2023.

The Palmer-Taylor Power Station is the Gun Van location for today in GTA Online (October 2, 2023)

You will find the Gun Van here today (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Palmer-Taylor Power Station is the Gun Van location in GTA Online for today, October 2, 2023. This facility is just a few minutes' distance away from Los Santos and shouldn't be too hard to reach.

For those unfamiliar with this neighborhood, here is an image showcasing what the Gun Van looks like parked at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station:

The Gun Van's exact position at today's location (Image via GTA Wiki)

To access its catalog, stand close to its rear doors and press the button prompted by the game.

Fans are waiting for a GTA 6 announcement this month, and many of them hope that the Gun Van returns in that game. A big reason for that is the exclusive discounts it offers.

Here is a list of the weapons, throwables, and body armor being sold in it currently:

Up-n-Atomizer - $319,200 (20% discount)

- $319,200 (20% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Gusenberg Sweeper - $13,140 (10% discount)

- $13,140 (10% discount) Heavy Pistol - $2,250 (10% discount)

- $2,250 (10% discount) Heavy Revolver - $5,310 (10% discount)

- $5,310 (10% discount) Vintage Pistol - $3,105 (10% discount)

- $3,105 (10% discount) Knife - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Baseball Bat - FREE (100% discount)

- FREE (100% discount) Battle Axe - $8,550 (10% discount)

- $8,550 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% discount)

- $900 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most fun weapons in the game. It shoots energy blasts and doesn't require any ammunition. Additionally, you should try the Tactical SMG, which was added recently as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

You won't require any GTA Online money glitches to afford these items, thanks to the generous discounts. That said, GTA + subscribers get 20% off on all items and a 40% discount on Molotov Cocktails, Sticky Bombs, and Proximity Mines this week.

Poll : Are you subscribed to GTA + ? Yes No 0 votes