GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (April 6, 2024)

Those looking for today's GTA Online Gun Van location will have to venture far out of Los Santos to Blaine County's desert. Once the vehicle has been found, it can be used to buy weapons and combat equipment at discounts found nowhere else. This makes it one of the best places to strengthen your arsenal, especially for beginners as they are usually low on cash.

That said, the main challenge in getting to the Gun Van is finding its location. The vehicle changes its position every day and its icon does not appear on the map. Nevertheless, those in need of help can use this article to learn the GTA Online Gun Van location for today, April 6, 2024.

The GTA Online Gun Van location today is Merle Abraham's House in Sandy Shores (April 6, 2024)

Here is the exact GTA Online Gun Van location today (Image via GTA Wiki)

Merle Abraham's house at Armadillo Avenue, Sandy Shores is the GTA Online Gun Van location for today, 6, 2024. The exact position of this mobile arms dealer can be noted from the map image above. While its icon remains hidden by default, it will pop up once you get close enough.

As mentioned previously, the GTA Online Gun Van location changes every day. However, its catalog gets refreshed with every GTA Online weekly update. Here are the items that you can buy from it this week:

Assault Rifle - $4,275 (50% discount)

- $4,275 (50% discount) Unholy Hellbringer - $404,100 (10% discount)

- $404,100 (10% discount) Machete - $8,010 (10% discount)

- $8,010 (10% discount) Battle Rifle - $447,750 (10% discount)

- $447,750 (10% discount) MG - $12,150 (10% discount)

- $12,150 (10% discount) Grenade Launcher - $29,160 (10% discount)

- $29,160 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

Some of these items can be quite useful for activities like the recently introduced Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist. Note that they will only be available in the Gun Van through April 10, 2024.

To access its sale catalog, you must stand close to this GTA Online vehicle's rear and press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen. Provided below is what the Gun Van looks like parked at Merle Abraham's house in Sandy Shores today.

This is what today's GTA Online Gun Van location looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van is one of GTA Online's most useful features and it would be great if Rockstar Games has it return in the series' next entry. Not much is known about it yet but fans expect such details to be revealed in GTA 6 second trailer.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you wish finding the Gun Van was a little easier? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion