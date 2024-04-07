GTA Online Gun Van location for today (April 7, 2024)

The Gun Van location today (April 7, 2024) is once again a new place where players will find this illegal firearm dealer. To save himself from the authorities, the van's driver moves to a new location each day, making players run around the map looking for the vehicle.

This car lets gamers buy some amazing weapons at a discounted price. On top of that, some of these items are only available at the Gun Van and cannot be purchased from the Ammu-Nation store.

Finding the vehicle can be a real chore since it does not appear on the map till you are in its vicinity. It can be very time-consuming to just wander around the map looking for it; the information in this article will help you find it.

The Gun Van location today in GTA Online is Mirror Park

This is where you can find the Gun Van today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anyone looking for the Gun Van location today (April 7, 2024) in GTA Online can simply head over to the Hearty Taco Parking lot in the Mirror Park area. This vehicle's icon will pop up on your map once you get near the taco restaurant. The van can be found parked in the parking lot behind this establishment.

You can use the map provided above to get a better idea of today's Gun Van location. Mirror Park is probably one of the easiest locations to find in this game since it is in a city and near most of the businesses players usually purchase.

It is worth looking for the Gun Van since it is currently offering some amazing weapons, which are on sale in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Similar to every other week, the Gun Van has a new catalog of items that you can check out after interacting with the vehicle. Make sure that you don't have a wanted star when you approach the car, as the old man won't open its doors.

When you have reached the vehicle, simply press the prompt button to check out the various weapons, throwables, and armor on offer.

The Gun Van has a variety of amazing weapons on display. Most of them are worth purchasing as not only are they powerful but also quite versatile. This means they will come in handy in every situation, be it PvP or PvE. Below is a list of all the weapons that you can purchase from the Gun Van.

Machete

Battle Rifle

Unholy Hellbringer

Assault Rifle

MG

Grenade Launcher

All these are amazing weapons in GTA Online that you should own. The Grenade Launcher as well as the Battle Rifle are quite good for completing missions in the game.

In other news, it is worth checking out the various GTA 6 second trailer rumors and speculated release dates for it that are floating around in the community.

