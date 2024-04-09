The Gun Van location today (April 9) in GTA Online is in Los Santos and very easy to access. Once there, you can buy various weapons, throwables, and body armor at lower prices than usual. This is a great place to acquire combat equipment, especially for players on a tight budget. However, finding the Gun Van is quite challenging as its location changes every day.

Furthermore, the vehicle's icon, depicted with a black van, isn't visible on the map until you get close enough to its position. For those requiring help in finding it, here is the GTA Online Gun Van location today, April 9, 2024.

The GTA Online Gun Van location today is the Hearty Taco parking lot in Mirror Park (April 9, 2024)

Here is the Gun Van location today in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Hearty Taco outlet in Mirror Park is where you will find the Gun Van today, April 9, 2024. The image above shows its exact location, helping those unfamiliar with Los Santos' map to find this GTA Online weapons dealer easily.

Here is a list of everything that you can buy from it currently:

Assault Rifle - $4,275 (50% discount)

- $4,275 (50% discount) Unholy Hellbringer - $404,100 (10% discount)

- $404,100 (10% discount) Machete - $8,010 (10% discount)

- $8,010 (10% discount) Battle Rifle - $447,750 (10% discount)

- $447,750 (10% discount) MG - $12,150 (10% discount)

- $12,150 (10% discount) Grenade Launcher - $29,160 (10% discount)

- $29,160 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

Note that these items (apart from body armor) will only be on sale in the Gun Van through April 10, 2024. This is because its weapons and throwables catalog gets refreshed with every weekly GTA Online update.

There is a departmental store close to the Gun Van location today. So, make sure to restock on snacks as well to replenish your character's health since they will be of great help in intense missions or PvP.

What to buy from the Gun Van today?

The Gun Van has set up shop at Hearty Taco today (Image via GTA Wiki)

Out of everything being offered in the Gun Van today, the MG is a good choice. It is cheap, deals a good amount of damage, and is very effective against enemy NPCs. You can use it for completing various activities, such as the recently debuted Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist setup missions.

The Battle Rifle is also a decent firearm due to its high damage per shot rate. It is even effective at range, but a few downsides are its high price tag and a relatively low magazine capacity in comparison to some other GTA Online guns of its type.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want the Gun Van to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion