GTA Online Gun Van location today (August 11, 2023)

The Gun Van is one of GTA Online's best features. This car sets up shop in a new location every day, and its icon only appears on the map when you get near it. If you interact with it, you'll find a catalog of some of this title's best in-game weapons that can be purchased at a discounted price. The items sold by this van, however, change after every weekly update.

Currently, players can get firearms such as the Up-n-Atomizer and Heavy Rifle from this mobile weapons store. Those having difficulty finding it can take help from this article to locate the Gun Van today, August 11, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Thomson Scrapyard (August 11, 2023)

The Gun Van at Thomson Scrapyard (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players must venture into Sandy Shores to find the Gun Van in the Thomson Scrapyard location today, August 11, 2023. The vehicle is parked under a rather dilapidated shed and is easy to spot.

Here's an image of the map with that automobile's location marked on it:

The Gun Van's exact position on the map today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you are close to the vehicle, its icon will pop up on this map. This will allow you to get to the van pretty easily. A notification will also appear in the screen's top-left corner, informing you GTA Online's Gun Van has been discovered.

After spotting this car, stand right behind its rear doors. Now wait for the game to present a button prompt. Once you press the relevant key, you'll be presented with a catalog listing everything being sold.

These are the weapons and items GTA Online's Gun Van is currently selling:

Pool Cue

Heavy Rifle

Up-n-Atomizer

Sweeper Shotgun

Marksman Pistol

Homing Launcher

Railgun

RPG

Tactical SMG

Tear Gas

Grenade

Molotov Cocktail

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

While weapons such as the Heavy Rifle and Railgun can be utilized to deal a lot of damage, the Up-n-Atomizer — which shoots an energy pulse — can be employed to mess around with NPCs and other players.

All the aforementioned commodities are being sold at a significant discount as compared to their prices in Ammu-Nation stores. Nevertheless, those short on funds can grind the new Adversary Mode, Assault on Cayo Perico, to make a decent amount of money.

Interestingly, GTA + subscribers get additional discounts on all current Gun Van items. Another exclusive advantage offered by this service is that its users can view this vehicle's position at all times.

Even after debuting fairly recently in this game, the Gun Van has become popular very quickly. However, there isn't any confirmation about its inclusion in Grand Theft Auto 6 yet.

