GTA Online Gun Van location for today (August 13, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects and is highly acclaimed. Much of its success is due to interesting features such as the Gun Van, which is a mobile weapons store. Interestingly, it changes its location after 24 hours and stays hidden on the map. However, once a player gets close, a black van icon spawns, giving away the vehicle's position.

Although this sounds like a simple mechanic, the game's map is incredibly huge, making the search a lot tougher than it seems. That said, this article will assist players by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, August 13, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Terminal (August 13, 2023)

The Gun Van parked in Terminal (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players can find the Gun Van in Terminal today, August 13, 2023. The vehicle is parked right next to the base of one of the many floodlights at the location.

The area is quite big but often deserted, so finding it should be rather easy. Here's an image that can help with the vehicle's search today:

The Gun Van's location in Terminal (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the many reasons for the Gun Van's popularity is the fact that it sells top-quality weapons at a discounted rate. Its catalog features new firearms after every weekly update.

Currently, these weapons, throwables, and body armors are available in it:

Heavy Rifle - $315,000 (30% discount)

- $315,000 (30% discount) Pool Cue - $5,625 (10% discount)

- $5,625 (10% discount) Up-n-Atomizer - $359,100 (10% discount)

- $359,100 (10% discount) Sweeper Shotgun - $13,410 (10% discount)

- $13,410 (10% discount) Marksman Pistol - $3,915 (10% discount)

- $3,915 (10% discount) Homing Launcher - $67,500 (10% discount)

- $67,500 (10% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) RPG - $23,625 (10% discount)

- $23,625 (10% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Grenade - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktail - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

GTA + subscribers are entitled to a 30% discount on the Up-n-Atomizer and a 20% discount on each item marked 10% off.

The best weapon from this list is undoubtedly the Railgun. It is a futuristic iteration of a regular shotgun and can be quite deadly against all types of foes. Players can also try the Tactical SMG, which was added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update back in June 2023.

The Gun Van has become very popular among players in a very short while. Many want it to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. However, there is no confirmation about its inclusion in that game at the moment.

