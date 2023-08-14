GTA Online Gun Van Location today (August 14, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has thrived in the last decade thanks to the countless features introduced on a regular basis. One such feature is the Gun Van, a vehicle from which players can purchase various guns, explosives, and body armor at slashed prices. However, the Gun Van changes its location daily, setting up shops in different Los Santos and Blaine County neighborhoods.

Its weapons catalog also changes after every weekly update and currently lists formidable firearms such as the Railgun and the Heavy Rifle. This article will help players find the Gun Van by revealing its location for today, August 14, 2023.

GTA Online Gun Van location for today: Murrieta Heights (August 14, 2023)

The Gun Van's location today (Image via Rockstar Games)

The notorious GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Murrieta Heights location today, August 14, 2023. It is parked in a secluded alleyway beside the LT Weld Supply Co. building, perfectly hidden from the eyes of the law.

You can use the map image above to set up a waypoint in the game and reach the location easily. Additionally, here's an image of the Gun Van parked next to the LT Weld Supply Co. building:

The Gun Van parked next to LT Weld Supply Co. (Image via GTA Wiki)

Once at the location, stand behind the vehicle and access its catalog by pressing the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen. This week, Rockstar Games has made the following weapons available:

Heavy Rifle - $315,000 (30% off)

- $315,000 (30% off) Pool Cue - $5,625 (10% off)

- $5,625 (10% off) Up-n-Atomizer - $359,100 (10% off)

- $359,100 (10% off) Sweeper Shotgun - $13,410 (10% off)

- $13,410 (10% off) Marksman Pistol - $3,915 (10% off)

- $3,915 (10% off) Homing Launcher - $67,500 (10% off)

- $67,500 (10% off) Railgun - $657,000 (10% off)

- $657,000 (10% off) RPG - $23,625 (10% off)

- $23,625 (10% off) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% off)

- $292,500 (10% off) Tear Gas - $135 (10% off)

- $135 (10% off) Grenade - $225 (10% off)

- $225 (10% off) Molotov Cocktail - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% off)

- $90 (10% off) Light Armor - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Standard Armor - $270 (10% off)

- $270 (10% off) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% off)

- $360 (10% off) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% off)

Although the Railgun and the Heavy Rifle are two of the best weapons in the game, they are still pretty expensive despite the discount. Fortunately, you can easily utilize Grand Theft Auto Online money glitches to earn millions.

Furthermore, GTA+ subscribers get 20% off on each item and 30% off on the Up-n-Atomizer. They can also view the Gun Van's icon on the map every day by default.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of all time, but features like the Gun Van keep players engaged in GTA Online.

