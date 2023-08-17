GTA Online Gun Van location for today (August 17, 2023)

The Gun Van has changed its location again in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. As a matter of fact, it changes its position every day, setting up shop in a different neighborhood of Los Santos or Blaine County after every 24 hours. Additionally, the new weekly update has not only applied bonus rewards on in-game jobs, but has also refreshed the Gun Van's weapons catalog.

Interestingly, its icon stays hidden unless the vehicle is found, which makes locating it a bit challenging. While players can find it by just driving around the map, this approach can take a lot of time. Hence, this article will reveal the Gun Van location for today, August 17, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Paleto Forest location today (August 17, 2023)

The Gun Van parked at the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van's location is the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard today, August 17, 2023. The vehicle is parked next to a massive pile of chopped wooden logs and isn't too hard to spot.

Although this location can be accessed rather easily, it is still quite far from Los Santos and therefore, can take some time to reach. Those unfamiliar with the game's map can use this image to mark the Gun Van's position accurately:

The Gun Van's exact location today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you get pretty close to the Gun Van's location, its icon will appear on the map as showcased in the image above. After finding the vehicle, stand close to its back doors and press the prompted button to access its weapons catalog.

As mentioned before, the new GTA Online weekly update has changed the items being sold in it. Here is a list of all firearms, throwables, and body armor available now:

Knuckle Duster

Unholy Hellbringer

Combat MG

Heavy Sniper

Grenade Launcher

Combat Pistol

Precision Rifle

Tear Gas

Grenade

Pipe Bomb

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

One of the best items from this list is the Unholy Hellbringer, perfect for causing chaos. The Precision Rifle and the Heavy Sniper are also good choices.

All of these weapons are being sold at a discounted rate; however, GTA + members get additional discounts on each of them. They can also see the Gun Van's location by default. This subscription service is limited to the game's next-gen console version.

As beginners usually don't have a lot of money at their disposal, it is possible that they might not be able to afford these weapons even after the discounts. However, everyone can easily make millions using simple GTA Online money glitches.

