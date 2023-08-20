GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (August 20, 2023)

The Gun Van is one of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's most interesting features. Despite the relatively short stint in the game, it has become incredibly popular among fans. One of the main reasons for this is the fact that it sells top-class weapons at low prices.

However, finding the Gun Van can be a minor issue as it changes its location every day without leaving a trace on the map.

As Los Santos and Blaine County make up a huge area, finding it can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. This article will let you know the Gun Van's location for today.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is the Palmer-Taylor Power Station (August 20, 2023)

The Palmer-Taylor Power Station hosts the Gun Van today (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van is at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station in GTA Online today, August 20, 2023. This spot is rather close to Los Santos and can be reached pretty quickly by using fast vehicles.

Once at the spot, drive on the interior roads to reach the Gun Van with ease. It is parked right next to one of the many white boilers at the power station. Those new to the game can use the following image to mark its position on the map:

The Gun Van's location at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station today (Image via Rockstar Games)

As soon as you get near the Gun Van, its icon will spawn on the game's map, as depicted in the image above. To access its catalog, you will have to stand close to its rear and press the button prompt on the top left corner of the screen.

Rockstar Games has put the following weapons on sale in the Gun Van this week:

Precision Rifle - $270,000 (40% discount)

- $270,000 (40% discount) Unholy Hellbringer - $404,100 (10% discount)

- $404,100 (10% discount) Knuckle Duster - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Combat MG - $13,320 (10% discount)

- $13,320 (10% discount) Heavy Sniper - $34,335 (10% discount)

- $34,335 (10% discount) Grenade Launcher - $29,160 (10% discount)

- $29,160 (10% discount) Combat Pistol - $2,880 (10% discount)

- $2,880 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Grenade - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

Even after the discount, some players might not be able to afford these items. This is where GTA Online money glitches can help. Alternatively, players having the Next-Gen version of this game can subscribe to GTA Plus to access additional discounts and various other perks.

Features such as the Gun Van have helped in maintaining player interest in the current game even after GTA 6 leaks seem to have exponentially increased the excitement surrounding the sequel.

Poll : Have you bought any weapons from the Gun Van this week? Yes No 0 votes