GTA Online Gun Van location for today (August 24, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Gun Van has put new weapons on sale due to the arrival of a new weekly update. The vehicle has also changed its location, as it does every day, and players will have to find it without help from the game. Finding the Gun Van might be a little tough, but it is worth the effort since it sells weapons and other combat equipment at significant discounts.

One way to locate this mobile weapons store is by wandering around the map, which can take some time. Therefore, players can seek help from this article as it reveals the Gun Van's location for today, August 24, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Mirror Park (August 24, 2023)

The Gun Van is parked in Hearty Taco's parking lot (Image via GTAWiki)

The Gun Van location for today (August 24, 2023) is Hearty Taco in Mirror Park. The vehicle is stationed in Hearty Taco's parking lot and is pretty easy to spot upon getting there.

Those unfamiliar with the map can use this image to mark the Gun Van's location today in Mirror Park:

The Gun Van's position in Mirror Park (Image via GTA Wiki)

This locality is quite close to the Diamond Casino and Resort, where players can spin the Lucky Wheel to win this week's GTA Online podium vehicle, the Principe Lectro.

To view the weapons on sale, stand close to the vehicle's rear doors and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen. Its doors might be closed initially, but they will open up upon getting near it.

Rockstar Games has put these items on sale in the van after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Machete

Tactical SMG

Combat Shotgun

Sweeper Shotgun

Compact Grenade Launcher

Micro SMG

AP Pistol

Heavy Revolver

Tear Gas

Molotov Cocktail

Proximity Mines

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

Out of the ones listed here, the Tactical SMG is among the newest ones and was added in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is a little pricey but a fine choice for drive-bys.

The Compact Grenade Launcher is also a great weapon and is free for those with the game's Premium Edition.

As stated earlier, these firearms, throwables, and body armor are being sold at a discount compared to their prices at Ammu-Nation. Hence, there is a decent amount of money to be saved.

The Gun Van is a fairly new addition to the game. Rockstar continues adding fresh things to this title as most of the gaming community waits for Grand Theft Auto 6.

