GTA Online Gun Van location today (August 25, 2023)

GTA Online's Gun Van has set up shop in a new location once again, running its business away from the cops' prying eyes. Unfortunately, this means that the vehicle's icon remains hidden on the map until players are near it. For this reason, finding the car can be somewhat of a challenge, especially since Los Santos and Blaine County are two incredibly large areas.

Locating the Gun Van is worth your time and effort as it sells some amazing weapons at lower prices compared to Ammu-Nation's rates. This article discloses the vehicle's location for today, August 25, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van is in the Little Seoul location today (August 25, 2023)

The Gun Van parked in Caesars Auto Parking (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van can be found in Caesars Auto Parking, Little Seoul, today. You will have to venture inside the multi-level car parking lot to find this vehicle.

Although its icon is hidden initially, it spawns on the map once you get close enough. Here is an image of this game's map that can help hind the Gun Van in Little Seoul today:

The Gun Van's location in Little Seoul today (Image via GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games introduced the Gun Van earlier this year, and it has quickly become a very popular element in Grand Theft Auto Online. A big reason for that is its discounted weapon prices.

After every new GTA Online weekly update is released, this Gun Van's item catalog is refreshed. Here is a list of all firearms, throwables, and body armor on sale at the moment:

Compact Grenade Launcher - 30% discount

- 30% discount Machete - 10% discount

- 10% discount Tactical SMG - 10% discount

- 10% discount Combat Shotgun - 10% discount

- 10% discount Sweeper Shotgun - 10% discount

- 10% discount Micro SMG - 10% discount

- 10% discount AP Pistol - 10% discount

- 10% discount Heavy Revolver - 10% discount

- 10% discount Tear Gas - 10% discount

- 10% discount Molotov Cocktail - 10% discount

- 10% discount Proximity Mines - 10% discount

- 10% discount Super Light Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Light Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Standard Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Heavy Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Super Heavy Armor - 10% discount

One of the best weapons on this list is the Tactical SMG, which debuted with Grand Theft Auto Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update a few months back. You can also try the Compact Grenade Launcher, as it can be quite useful in a variety of situations.

Interestingly, GTA + members get additional discounts on all weapons and combat equipment the van is currently selling. Whether this subscription service will be continued in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown as of now.

