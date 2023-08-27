GTA Online Gun Van location for today (August 27, 2023)

GTA Online's Gun Van has become the best place to buy weapons in this game. Its catalog, although limited, gets refreshed every week. Moreover, this vehicle often features exclusive firearms. Additionally, all items sold by this van are on discount and cost less than Ammu-Nation's rates. That said, finding the elusive car isn't very easy since it changes its location every day.

On August 27, players will have to venture far from Los Santos to find this vehicle. Its icon isn't readily visible on the map, either, which makes the search a little more challenging. Fortunately, you can take the help of this article to locate Grand Theft Auto Online's Gun Van today, August 27, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Paleto Bay (August 27, 2023)

The Gun parked behind No Marks Cleaners (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van location for today, August 27, 2023, in Grand Theft Auto Online is Paleto Bay. This vehicle is parked behind No Marks Cleaners and can be spotted easily after you get to its spot.

Paleto Bay is quite some distance from Los Santos and can take some time for you to reach. Therefore, players are advised to use a fast vehicle to get there. Here is an image of the Gun Van's location marked in Paleto Bay on GTA Online's map:

The Gun Van in Paleto Bay (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though many fans are looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6, features such as the Gun Van keep them interested in GTA Online To buy weapons from this vehicle, you must stand near it and press the button prompted in your screen's top-left corner.

Rockstar Games has made these items available via the Gun Van for this week:

Compact Grenade Launcher - 30% discount

- 30% discount Machete - 10% discount

- 10% discount Tactical SMG - 10% discount

- 10% discount Combat Shotgun - 10% discount

- 10% discount Sweeper Shotgun - 10% discount

- 10% discount Micro SMG - 10% discount

- 10% discount AP Pistol - 10% discount

- 10% discount Heavy Revolver - 10% discount

- 10% discount Tear Gas - 10% discount

- 10% discount Molotov Cocktail - 10% discount

- 10% discount Proximity Mines - 10% discount

- 10% discount Super Light Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Light Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Standard Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Heavy Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Super Heavy Armor - 10% discount

GTA Online is a pretty competitive game, where things can get heated quickly. In such situations, players need the best weapons to defend themselves. The Gun Van not only helps in this regard but also aids gamers in saving a significant amount of money.

This title is expected to live longer than originally estimated. Therefore, players can continue making money in this game using their own made-up methods or through interesting money glitches.

Poll : Have you bought from the Gun Van before? Yes No 0 votes