GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (August 29, 2023)

Rockstar Games introduced the Gun Van in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in January 2023. This vehicle gives tough competition to Ammu-Nation as it sells top-quality weapons at discounted rates. However, there is a catch. The Gun Van changes its location every day in the game, and its icon does not appear on the map unless it is found. Finding it, therefore, becomes a little challenging.

One way to locate the Gun Van is by traveling across Los Santos and Blaine County. Although this method is quite effective, it can take a lot of time, given the size of the map. So, players can take the help of this article to find out the Gun Van's location for today, August 29, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Land Act Reservoir (August 29, 2023)

The Gun Van is at the Land Act Reservoir today (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van location is Land Act Reservoir in GTA Online today, August 29, 2023. This reservoir is located in the Tataviam Mountains, and the vehicle is parked at its northern end.

Upon getting in the Gun Van's proximity, its icon will spawn on the map along with a notification informing you about the vehicle being near you. The following image can be used to find it today easily:

The Gun Van's exact position at Land Act Reservoir (Image via Rockstar Games)

As Grand Theft Auto 6 still seems far away, you can continue grinding GTA Online. However, you will need the best weapons, and the Gun Van offers them at slashed prices.

Here is a list containing the names of all firearms, explosives, and body armor being sold at the moment:

Compact Grenade Launcher - 30% discount

- 30% discount Machete - 10% discount

- 10% discount Tactical SMG - 10% discount

- 10% discount Combat Shotgun - 10% discount

- 10% discount Sweeper Shotgun - 10% discount

- 10% discount Micro SMG - 10% discount

- 10% discount AP Pistol - 10% discount

- 10% discount Heavy Revolver - 10% discount

- 10% discount Tear Gas - 10% discount

- 10% discount Molotov Cocktail - 10% discount

- 10% discount Proximity Mines - 10% discount

- 10% discount Super Light Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Light Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Standard Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Heavy Armor - 10% discount

- 10% discount Super Heavy Armor - 10% discount

The Tactical SMG and the Compact Grenade Launcher are two weapons all players must try at least once. Interestingly, GTA + subscribers get additional discounts on these combat equipment.

This subscription service, however, has only been made available on the game's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions by Rockstar Games.

Despite being relatively new, the Gun Van has become a popular feature among fans. Whether it is included in future Grand Theft Auto games remains to be seen.

Poll : Do you think the Gun Van will return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes