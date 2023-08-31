The Gun Van has changed its location once again in GTA Online, setting up shop close to the beach today, August 31. Additionally, Rockstar Games released a new weekly update a few hours ago, which refreshed this vehicle's weapons catalog. This van now features firearms such as the Advanced Rifle and Homing Launcher. These weapons will be available at a discount via this vehicle through September 6, 2023.

However, this car's location is hidden on the map unless you get close to it. That is why finding it is not very easy. Fortunately, this article will reveal the Gun Van's location for today, August 31, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today (August 31, 2023) is Vespucci Beach

The Gun Van's exact position in Vespucci Beach today (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Magellan Avenue, Vespucci Beach. Those unfamiliar with this district in Los Santos can use the image provided above to mark the Gun Van's location accurately.

Here is a list of all firearms, throwables, and body armor being sold by this vehicle after GTA Online's weekly update:

Pipe Wrench

Advanced Rifle

Homing Launcher

Marksman Pistol

Machine Pistol

Pump Shotgun

Widowmaker

Sticky Bombs

Pipe Bombs

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

One of the best weapons on this list is the Widowmaker, which is Rockstar Games' futuristic iteration of the Minigun. It shoots a beam of laser, which makes light work of anything in its path.

Besides that, you can also try the Homing Launcher, a weapon that can be used to shoot guided missiles at any type of vehicle. All these combat equipment are being sold at a discount and will help save a considerable amount of money.

However, to buy these weapons in GTA Online, you must go to the Gun Van's location, stand close to its rear doors, and press the button prompted to interact with it.

The Gun Van is parked here today (Image via GTA Wiki)

The vehicle is currently parked inside a residential complex at Magellan Avenue, Vespucci Beach. Once you get near this van, its icon will spawn on the map.

The Gun Van is one of the newest additions to the game and gives players something to look forward to every day. Fans of the series expect exciting features of a similar nature in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

The details of that game; however, have been kept tightly under wraps by Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. That said, there have been a few hints about it possibly coming out during Fiscal Year 2025.

Poll : Are you going to buy something from the Gun Van today? Yes No 0 votes