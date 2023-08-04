GTA Online Gun Van location for today (August 4, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest weekly update has not only increased the payout of certain missions and challenges, but also introduced a new set of weapons in the Gun Van. They are being sold on generous discounts and can be bought by finding the vehicle. However, doing this is a little complicated as the Gun Van changes its location every day and its icon does not appear on the map.

Since the van can be anywhere in Los Santos and Blaine County, searching each of their districts can take a lot of time. Hence, this article will help players by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, August 4, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Popular Street in La Mesa (August 4, 2023)

The Gun Van parked in Popular Street, La Mesa (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players can find the Gun Van in La Mesa today, August 4, 2023. The vehicle is in a district known as Popular Street, parked next to a pile of wood. This is an ideal location to sell weapons illegally as it keeps the truck hidden from the LSPD.

Its icon also stays hidden on the map and only pops-up once players are in the vehicle's vicinity. Those unfamiliar with the game's map can use the following image to mark the Gun Van's location for today.

Gun Van's coordinates in La Mesa today (Image via Rockstar Games)

While its spot changes every day, the weapons being sold are refreshed every week. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, the following items have been listed in its catalog:

Widowmaker - $349,300 (30% discount)

- $349,300 (30% discount) Battle Axe - $8,550 (10% discount)

- $8,550 (10% discount) Service Carbine - $333,000 (10% discount)

- $333,000 (10% discount) Pistol .50 - $3,510 (10% discount)

- $3,510 (10% discount) Assault SMG - $11,295 (10% discount)

- $11,295 (10% discount) SMG - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Minigun - $45,000 (10% discount)

- $45,000 (10% discount) Sticky Bomb - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% discount)

- $900 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Widowmaker is undoubtedly the best weapon on this list. Although expensive, players can complete Lamar Contact Missions to gather the funds. GTA + subscribers get 20% off on all items that are on a 10% discount. They also get 30% off on the Minigun.

The Gun Van has become incredibly popular among players in just a short while since its debut. In fact, many wish for its inclusion in the highly aniticipated sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games is yet to reveal anything about it, but insiders believe that it could be formally announced later this year.