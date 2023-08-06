GTA Online Gun Van location today (August 6, 2023)

Rockstar Games regularly adds new content to GTA Online to keep its massive playerbase entertained. One recent inclusion in this title is the Gun Van, a mobile weapons store that sells top-quality firearms at discounted rates. This vehicle changes its location every day, and players can see it on the map only when they are close to its position.

What makes finding this Gun Van a little challenging is that it can be anywhere in Los Santos or Blaine County. Given the size of either area, locating it without help can take a lot of time. Hence, this article will assist gamers by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, August 6, 2023, in GTA Online.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Caesar's Auto Parking (August 6, 2023)

The Gun Van at Caesar's Auto Parking (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van has set up shop in Caesar's Auto Parking in GTA Online today, August 6, 2023. This location is in the Little Seoul district of Los Santos. Caesar's Auto Parking is usually quite isolated. Hence, the Gun Van's NPC driver can easily sell illegal weapons without worrying about the cops.

The vehicle's icon is hidden on this game's map initially but pops up on it once players are nearby. The following image can be used to mark its exact coordinates for today in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

The Gun Van's position today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the Gun Van is found, its catalog can be accessed by walking up to it and pressing the button prompt in the screen's top-left corner.

After this title's latest weekly update, Rockstar Games has put the following items on sale via GTA Online's Gun Van:

Widowmaker - $349,300 (30% off)

- $349,300 (30% off) Battle Axe - $8,550 (10% off)

- $8,550 (10% off) Service Carbine - $333,000 (10% off)

- $333,000 (10% off) Pistol .50 - $3,510 (10% off)

- $3,510 (10% off) Assault SMG - $11,295 (10% off)

- $11,295 (10% off) SMG - $6,750 (10% off)

- $6,750 (10% off) Minigun - $45,000 (10% off)

- $45,000 (10% off) Sticky Bomb - $540 (10% off)

- $540 (10% off) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% off)

- $450 (10% off) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% off)

- $900 (10% off) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% off)

- $90 (10% off) Light Armor - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Standard Armor - $270 (10% off)

- $270 (10% off) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% off)

- $360 (10% off) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% off)

The aforementioned discounts are for regular players. However, those subscribed to GTA + get a 20% discount on all items marked 10% off and a 30% drop in price on the Minigun. That service is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of this game.

Even though it hasn't been long since the introduction of this Gun Van, it has become quite popular. Many fans hope that it returns in Grand Theft Auto 6.

