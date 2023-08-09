GTA Online Gun Van location for today (August 9, 2023)

Weapons are extremely important in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online; hence, players want the best ones in their arsenal. While this can be done by simply visiting the nearest Ammu-Nation store, the Gun Van offers top-notch firearms at discounted rates. However, it changes its location daily and cannot be seen on the map until it is found.

Locating the Gun Van can sometimes be quite difficult, given the size of the map. To assist players, this article will reveal the Gun Van's location for today, August 9, 2023, in GTA Online.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is North Chumash (August 9, 2023)

Look behind Hookies to find the Gun Van (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van's location for today (August 9, 2023) is behind the Hookies outlet in North Chumash. This spot is far from Los Santos and might take some time to reach.

The Gun Van was introduced fairly recently and is already quite popular, with many fans hoping for its inclusion in GTA 6. One can use the following image to pin-point its position in the game today:

The Gun Van's position behind Hookies in North Chumash today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with changing the Gun Van's location daily, Rockstar Games refreshes its weapons catalog every week. Currently, these firearms, explosives, and body armors are available in it:

Widowmaker - $349,300 (30% off)

- $349,300 (30% off) Battle Axe - $8,550 (10% off)

- $8,550 (10% off) Service Carbine - $333,000 (10% off)

- $333,000 (10% off) Pistol .50 - $3,510 (10% off)

- $3,510 (10% off) Assault SMG - $11,295 (10% off)

- $11,295 (10% off) SMG - $6,750 (10% off)

- $6,750 (10% off) Minigun - $45,000 (10% off)

- $45,000 (10% off) Sticky Bomb - $540 (10% off)

- $540 (10% off) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% off)

- $450 (10% off) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% off)

- $900 (10% off) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% off)

- $90 (10% off) Light Armor - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Standard Armor - $270 (10% off)

- $270 (10% off) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% off)

- $360 (10% off) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% off)

To buy these weapons from the Gun Van, stand behind the vehicle and press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen.

Interestingly, those subscribed to GTA + get a 20% discount on every item that is listed as 10% off for regular players. They also get 30% off on the Minigun, which is one of the strongest weapons in the game. This subscription service, unfortunately, is only available in the title's Next-Gen console version.

Although finding the Gun Van can be a little challenging, daily events as such keep the game interesting. As there still seems to be quite a while before the next game in the franchise is out, things like this offer players something to look forward to every day.

Poll : Have you ever bought weapons from the Gun Van before? Yes No 0 votes