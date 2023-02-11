GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 11, 2023) - Free weapons, new discounts, and more

The location of the GTA Online Gun Van changed again today as the seller wanted to keep its new trending business out of the sights of cops. With the latest weekly update, players can now buy new high-tech weapons on lucrative offers and claim one for free to celebrate Valentine's Event Week in the game.

However, it can be a tiresome process to find the seller in the open world of Los Santos and Blaine County. With that being said, this article will share the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van and everything available for sale today.

Where to find the GTA Online Gun Van today? – Exact map location (February 11, 2023)

As demonstrated in the above video, the exact location of the GTA Online Gun Van is Lester's Warehouse in the Murrieta Heights area of the map. The vehicle can be found parked in the nearby lane of this iconic building.

It is one of the newest locations in which the seller has chosen to operate its illegal weaponry and armory business in southern San Andreas. Players can interact with the vehicle once he opens the doors, welcoming them to take a look at his collection.

Everything else players should know about GTA Online Gun Van today – Free weapons, discounts, & more

The latest GTA Online weekly update kickstarted the Valentine's event week, allowing the Gun Van seller to give a powerful SMG for free. Apart from that, the new stock of weapons is on sale today at a much cheaper price.

Here’s everything players can buy from the GTA Online Gun Van today:

Gusenberg Sweeper – Free

Baseball Bat – Free

Sawed-Off Shotgun – FREE

Compact Grenade Launcher – 30% off

Railgun – 10% off

Marksman Pistol – 10% off

Widowmaker – 10% off

Knife – 10% off

Sticky Bombs – 15% off

Pipe Bomb – 15% off

Molotov Cocktails – 15% off

Super Heavy Armor - 20% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Super Light Armor - 20% off

Light Armor - 20% off

Heavy Armor - 20% off

If players are looking to buy a weapon after claiming the free ones, they should pick up the Widowmaker plasma machine gun. It can take down planes, helicopters, and multiple enemies at once, without the use of any mods.

Everything players should know about the Murrieta Heights location in GTA Online

Murrieta Heights is one of the many south-eastern residential neighborhoods in the game that borders East Vinewood and Mirror Park to the north. The entire area is surrounded by freeway intersections and industrial fields.

As per the game’s map, it is one of the highest areas of the entire city combined with the rest of the East Los Santos region. This is due to the proximity of the land to the Tataviam Mountains.

Various Latino gangs can be found roaming the area, making the neighborhood primarily Hispanic. The layout of the area seems to be based on real-life Boyle Heights, California, and its surrounding neighborhood areas.

Here are a number of business operations in Murrieta Heights:

Hardwood & Lumber Supply

Auto Repairs

LT Weld Supply Co.

Rob’s Liquor

Thorns

RON gas station

Maibatsu Factory

Rockstar has done a great job in offering free weapons this week. It is the best time for anyone who wants to celebrate the festival of love hustling and making a name for themselves in the game.

