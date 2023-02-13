GTA Online Gun Van location today (February 12, 2023): Free weapons, discounts, & more

Since its release last month, GTA Online Gun Van has changed its locations daily to keep the illegal business of weaponry and armory away from the sights of cops. The latest weekly update of the game allows players to grab free weapons like SMG on the occasion of the ongoing Valentine's week. Many new Gun Van discounts are also available, giving more reasons to anyone looking for a new machine of destruction like Railgun.

However, players must find the seller before claiming anything new on the sale. To help them, this article will share the exact map location of the GTA Online Gun Van as of today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Paleto Bay location today (February 12, 2023)

As shown in the above video, the exact location of the GTA Online Gun Van today is the No Marks Cleaners outlet in the Paleto Bay area of the map. Players can find it in the Blaine County region, northwest of the Paleto Forest and west of Procopio Beach.

Players can find the Gun Van parked beside the outlet in the parking area, from where players can buy Railgun and other high-tech weapons at much lower prices than Ammu-Nation stores. After the latest GTA Online Valentine's weekly update, here's everything that players can buy from the seller today:

Gusenberg Sweeper – Free

Heavy Armor - 20% off

Baseball Bat – Free

Light Armor - 20% off

Sawed-Off Shotgun – FREE

Super Light Armor - 20% off

Compact Grenade Launcher – 30% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Railgun – 10% off

Super Heavy Armor - 20% off

Marksman Pistol – 10% off

Molotov Cocktails – 15% off

Knife – 10% off

Pipe Bomb – 15% off

Sticky Bombs – 15% off

Out of all these, the best weapon to purchase is the Widowmaker. It is a plasma machine gun in GTA Online capable of easily taking down aircraft, vehicles, and multiple enemies.

Important things about the Paleto Bay location in GTA Online that players might not know

Paleto Bay is a residential area in GTA Online, with shops and beautifully built houses.

It is located on Blaine County's lush northern coast.

It sits at the base of Mount Chiliad.

It is home to the in-game Cluckin' Bell factory farm.

The Los Santos County Sheriff's Department office is located here.

It is a resting stop for many truckers in the game.

Roy Buckley is the mayor of the area.

It is based on the typical small towns found in rural America.

Corrupt police cheat the residents out of their hard-earned money via the Blaine County Savings Bank.

Go Loco Railroad railway station is located here.

Derailed courier trains can be found at the station.

All shops and commerce are present in the center of the area.

24//7 is one of the biggest businesses generating revenue for the town.

A garage, scrapyard, and a small farm are all present here.

The famous RON gas station is also located in the area.

Rockstar never seemed to shy away from celebrating all the important days of the year. It is the perfect time for players to grab free items before Valentine's Day and become the kingpin of this loving, open world.

