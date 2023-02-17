GTA Online Gun Van location for today, February 17, 2023

The Gun Van made its debut in GTA Online last month. Every day, its location changes as it sets up camp in a new area, illegally selling guns of all kinds. After yesterday's new weekly update, players can obtain the Unholy Hellbringer, as well as additional weapons and armor.

There are generous discounts on all the weapons in stock in the Gun Van. However, it's not as simple as walking into an Ammu-Nation store in Los Santos and buying whichever weapon you want from their catalog. The van's location is only revealed to the players once they find it.

This article will share today's location of the roaming Gun Van along with details of all the weapons available for sale.

Everything new on sale in the GTA Online Gun Van this week

Today's location for the Gun Van in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Today, the Gun Van will be at the Southwest corner of the Terminal site. The picture below can be used to quickly locate the vehicle that will be selling firearms at reduced pricing.

The star attraction of the Gun Van sale this week is the deadly Unholy Hellbringer gun, which was added to the vehicle's arsenal after yesterday's weekly update in GTA Online. Weapons are available at a 10% discount, throwables are on 15% off, and body armors are off by 20% all week long.

The infamous Gun Van will sell the following weapons at significantly reduced pricing than any Ammu-Nation store in Los Santos from February 16 to February 22, 2023:

Unholy Hellbringer - 10% off

Baseball Bat - 10% off

Knife - 10% off

Molotovs - 15% off

Tear Gas - 15% off

Grenades - 15% off

Body armor - 20% off

Railgun - 10% off

Combat PDW - 10% off

Special Carbine - 10% off

Service Carbine - 10% off

Pistol .50 - 10% off

This week's special item on sale is the Unholy Hellbringer, a powerful gun that lets its wielder tear through their enemies like they are made out of paper. This makes it a great opportunity for players to head out to the vehicle's location and get their hands on this incredible armament.

Having access to the GTA+ membership will grant players the Lucha Libre version of the baseball bat and knife.

Interesting things to know about the Terminal location in GTA Online

The real-life port of Long Beach, California, is the source of inspiration for this location in GTA Online. A number of warehouses and shipping containers that go in and out of the port of the city can be seen in this neighborhood, as it acts as the industrial district of Los Santos.

Simeon Yetarian's garage can also be found in the Terminal. He asks GTA Online players to deliver his requested vehicles to his garage in exchange for money. They can always deliver vehicles to this location to get some cash. However, after a car has been delivered, a 48-minute wait period gets triggered. Once it's over, they can deliver and get money for it in the same fashion.

Businesses like the Alpha Mail, Jetsam, Post OP, and United States Post are also established here. Drop-off points for Exotic Exports vehicles and Mixed Goods are also present at this particular location.

The Gun Van is a one-of-a-kind idea in the Grand Theft Auto series. Players will have to put in a little work to discover its location, but in return, the Gun Van compensates them appropriately.

Poll : 0 votes