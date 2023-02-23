GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 22, 2023): Discounts, free weapons, & more

Like every other day in GTA Online, the Gun Van has changed its location today to avoid the cops. It is an illegal mobile business from where gamers can buy high-tech weapons at very cheap prices, including the popular Railgun. The seller also gives exclusive discounts to GTA+ members, making it a win-win situation for everyone.

However, as always, players don’t get any hints about the whereabouts of the seller until they subscribe to the membership. To help them, this article will share today's exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Little Seoul location today (February 23, 2023)

Today’s GTA Online Gun Van location is at the Caesars Auto Parking company in the Little Seoul area of the map. Players can find neighborhoods bordered by Rockford Hills, Downtown, and Vespucci.

The Caesars Auto Parking has multiple stories of parking spaces, with random cars parked on each. It’s a great place for the seller to hide from the eyes of the police and run his business smoothly.

Today is also the last day to claim exclusive discounts on weaponry and armor on sale by the seller. Here’s a list of everything gamers can buy from the Gun Van today, along with the percentage of the discounts on each of them:

Railgun – 10% off, 20% off (Plus members only)

10% off, 20% off (Plus members only) Unholy Hellbringer - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members only)

10% off, 20% off (Plus members only) Service Carbine – 30% off

30% off Special Carbine - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members only)

10% off, 20% off (Plus members only) Baseball Bat – Free

Free Knife – 10% off

10% off Combat PDW - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members only)

10% off, 20% off (Plus members only) Pistol .50 – Free

Free Tear Gas – 15% off, 30% off (Plus members only)

15% off, 30% off (Plus members only) Molotov Cocktails - 15% off, 30% off (Plus members only)

15% off, 30% off (Plus members only) Grenades - 15% off, 30% off (Plus members only)

15% off, 30% off (Plus members only) Super Heavy Armor – 20% off, 30% off (Plus members only)

20% off, 30% off (Plus members only) Heavy Armor - 20% off, 30% off (Plus members only)

20% off, 30% off (Plus members only) Standard Armor - 20% off, 30% off (Plus members only)

20% off, 30% off (Plus members only) Light Armor - 20% off, 30% off (Plus members only)

20% off, 30% off (Plus members only) Super Light Armor - 20% off, 30% off (Plus members only)

Important things to know about the Little Seoul location in GTA Online

While the Little Seoul neighborhood is one of the most visited areas in GTA Online, here are some interesting facts about it that most players might not know about:

The entire place seems to be influenced by South Korea.

It is based on the real-life Koreatown district of Los Angeles.

Some structures are based on the Wilshire district of Los Angeles.

The Los Santos Triads, a large Chinese crime syndicate, have territory in the area.

Players can find headquarters of Asian companies here, like WIWANG and Kayton.

Many small Korean shops and businesses are in the area, including internet cafés, grocery stores, and more.

The area seems to be very populated with a multicultural working-class population.

Several neon-Korean signages can be found in several businesses.

The Korean Mob, Kkangpae, can also be found in the area.

The Gun Van holds a place of its own as it provides great value for anyone looking for a new weapon in the game. With the next weekly update just around the corner, it is the best time to claim the current discounts and save a lot of money.

