Weapons are among the most important things in GTA Online, and this game offers a couple of outlets to buy them from. While Ammu-Nation is possibly the most well-known option in this regard, the Gun Van has emerged as a great alternative to it since debuting in early 2023. This vehicle offers a rotating selection of firearms at reduced prices that players won't find anywhere else in Los Santos and Blaine County.

However, since this car changes its location every day and leaves no trace on the map, finding it can be a bit of a challenge. Those requiring assistance looking for it can check the section below to learn where the Gun Van is today, February 23, 2024.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Thompson Scrapyard (February 23, 2024)

Thompson Scrapyard's exact coordinates on the map (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today, February 23, 2024, is Thompson Scrapyard. This spot is in Blaine County's Grand Senora Desert, the exact position of which can be found in the image above.

The Gun Van's icon doesn't appear on the map unless you are close to it. Once you're at the Thompson Scrapyard, the vehicle can be found parked inside a shed.

The Gun Van parked at Thompson Scrapyard (Image via GTA Wiki)

Walk up to the vehicle's rear and press the button prompted in your screen's top-left corner to access its weapons catalog. The contents on it are reset with every GTA Online weekly update that Rockstar Games releases on Thursdays.

Here is a list of all the items that you can buy from the Gun Van through February 28, 2024:

Heavy Rifle - $337,500 (25% discount)

- $337,500 (25% discount) Advanced Rifle - $12,825 (10% discount)

- $12,825 (10% discount) Knuckle Duster - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Musket - $13,500 (10% discount)

- $12,825 (10% discount) Marksman Rifle - $14,175 (10% discount)

- $14,175 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktail - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Railgun and Widowmaker are two of the most powerful weapons on the aforementioned list. They are capable of dealing with other players, as well as enemy NPCs and unarmored vehicles, easily.

Although quite expensive, even with the applied discounts, investing in one or both items will be worth it.

