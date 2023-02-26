GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 26, 2023)

GTA Online players have been taking advantage of the newly released Gun Van for the past few weeks. This mobile vehicle provides them with amazing discounts on exclusive weapons that Ammu-Nation doesn't.

It is hard for players to find the Gun Van location unless they have a guide that helps them reach the location and advises them about items available for sale and their discounted rates.

This guide will help players find the location of the Gun Van today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Land Act Reservoir on February 26, 2023

On February 26, 2023, the Gun Van is located at the northern end of Land Act Reservoir, a massive water reservoir based in the Tatavium Mountains, east of Los Santos.

GTA Online players should be able to reach the northern end by following the dirt road into the mountains. During this journey, they will be able to spot a facility building of the Land Act Reservoir, beside which the Gun Van will be parked.

Upon reaching the van, its rear doors should pop open and an NPC should be visible sitting inside it. This is the arms dealer NPC who sells weapons, throwables, and armor. Here is the complete list of what players can purchase:

Knife - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members)

10% off, 20% off (Plus members) Nightstick - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members)

10% off, 20% off (Plus members) Widowmaker - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members)

10% off, 20% off (Plus members) Heavy Sniper - 10% off, 60% off (Plus members)

10% off, 60% off (Plus members) Up-n-Atomizer - 30% off

30% off Railgun - 10% off, 20% off (Plus members)

10% off, 20% off (Plus members) Baseball Bat - FREE

FREE Molotov Cocktails - 15% off, 30% off (Plus members)

15% off, 30% off (Plus members) Proximity Mines - 15% off, 30% off (Plus members)

15% off, 30% off (Plus members) Sticky Bombs - 15% off, 30% off (Plus members)

15% off, 30% off (Plus members) Super Heavy Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

20% off, 40% off (Plus members) Light Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

20% off, 40% off (Plus members) Heavy Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

20% off, 40% off (Plus members) Super Light Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

20% off, 40% off (Plus members) Standard Armor - 20% off, 40% off (Plus members)

Everything about GTA Online's Land Act Reservoir location

Players should know a few important things about the Land Act Reservoir that will improve their gameplay experience in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Points of interest about the Land Act Reservoir

The Land Act Reservoir sustains the Los Santos River with its water supply. It is renowned for its appearance in the Humane Labs Raid, which is the final part of the Humane Raid heist.

It has two hydro plants: one on the northern side and another on the southern side. It could possibly be one of the Crash Site mission locations in the Special Cargo Source Mission

In the Doomsday Heist update, a facility and a bridge were added in its vicinity in GTA Online. Besides Lake Vinewood, it is one of the two main reservoirs in Los Santos Country.

Morris Reservoir is located in LA, California (Image via ktla.com)

The Land Act Reservoir is largely based on the real-life Morris Reservoir in Los Angeles, California.

The Gun Van will be reappearing at a different location in the upcoming weeks. These guides should be able to assist them in finding its location daily.

The Gun Van's discounted offers won't last long, so players should take its monetary advantage before it disappears from GTA Online.

Poll : 0 votes