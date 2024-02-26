GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (February 26, 2024)

The Gun Van is a mobile weapons dealer in GTA Online that changes its location every day. Since its icon doesn't appear on the map (unless one gets close enough), finding the vehicle becomes a bit of a challenge. Although visiting an Ammu-Nation outlet in Los Santos to buy guns and other combat equipment is much easier, the Gun Van offers exclusive weapons and discounts.

However, since GTA Online's map is big, searching for the vehicle can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. So, those requiring assistance can take help from this article as it shows today's (February 26, 2024) Gun Van's location.

The GTA Online Gun Van location is Lago Zancudo for today (February 26, 2024)

The GTA Online Gun Van location is Lago Zancudo today (February 26, 2024). Here's an image depicting the exact position of the vehicle on the map:

The exact location of the Gun Van in Lago Zancudo on the map (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Jamie California)

The Gun Van is parked under a bridge at this location. The following image should help in finding it in Lago Zancudo easily:

The Gun Van is parked under this bridge (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Jamie California)

This spot is very close to the Fort Zancudo military base. Civilians are strictly restricted from entering the premises unless they own a Hangar inside.

Once you find the Gun Van, approach its back doors on foot and press the button prompted in the screen's top-left corner to access the items on sale. All weapons and combat equipment in the Gun Van's catalog are refreshed after the release of a new GTA Online weekly update, which is every Thursday.

The following items can be purchased from the Gun Van while the current weekly update lasts, i.e., through February 28, 2024:

Heavy Rifle - $337,500 (25% discount)

- $337,500 (25% discount) Advanced Rifle - $12,825 (10% discount)

- $12,825 (10% discount) Knuckle Duster - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Musket - $13,500 (10% discount)

- $12,825 (10% discount) Marksman Rifle - $14,175 (10% discount)

- $14,175 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktail - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The best weapon from this list is arguably the Railgun. It's a futuristic rendition of a Shotgun and can destroy enemy NPCs and unarmored vehicles with ease. The GTA Online Widowmaker is also a powerful weapon. This futuristic iteration of the Minigun shoots a destructive laser beam instead of bullets.

