GTA Online Gun Van location today (February 28, 2023)

GTA Online Gun Van locations changed again today as the seller continued to stay off the cops' radar. Since its introduction as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content, it has gained the attention of gamers around the globe. Players can buy high-tech and powerful weapons from it at staggeringly low prices, making it the best place to save money on each purchase.

However, the seller doesn't tell the vehicle's location, and players must manually find it in the open world of Los Santos and Blaine County. This article will share the exact coordinates of today's GTA Online Gun Van location and everything one can purchase from it.

Where to find the daily GTA Online Gun Van today? (February 28. 2023 location)

As demonstrated in the above video, players can find the GTA Online Gun Van today at the Mirror Park location. It can be found parked in the parking lot near the Hearty Taco, an American and Mexican-style restaurant chain in the game.

The Gun Van seems to be one of the favorite places for the seller to run the black-market business. This location is interesting because of its open area and ability to run operations by hiding in plain sight.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allowed the seller to shuffle the discounted weapons on sale with new items. Here's a complete list of Gun Van discounts this week that one can claim:

Nightstick ( 10% off, 20% off)

10% off, 20% off) Up-n-Atomizer ( 30% off)

30% off) Knife ( 10% off, 20% off)

10% off, 20% off) Heavy Armor ( 20% off, 40% off)

20% off, 40% off) Proximity Mines ( 15% off, 30% off)

15% off, 30% off) Railgun (1 0% off, 20% off)

0% off, 20% off) Widowmaker ( 10% off, 20% off)

10% off, 20% off) Baseball Bat ( Free)

Free) Light Armor ( 20% off, 40% off)

20% off, 40% off) Standard Armor ( 20% off, 40% off)

20% off, 40% off) Molotov Cocktails ( 15% off, 30% off)

15% off, 30% off) Heavy Sniper ( 10% off, 60% off)

10% off, 60% off) Super Light Armor ( 20% off, 40% off)

20% off, 40% off) Sticky Bombs ( 15% off, 30% off)

15% off, 30% off) Super Heavy Armor (20% off, 40% off)

Fascinating facts about the GTA Online Gun Van location for today (Mirror Park)

Here are some interesting things to know about GTA Online's Mirror Park that most players might not know about:

It is a suburban neighborhood area in the game. It is based on Silver Lake and Echo Park in Los Angeles. It is an area of post-ironic hipsters who drink Bean Machine coffee. It is primarily considered a middle-class area, with average-sized houses around the park. It is similar to Glen Park in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Many houses in the area are rented out by Wolfs International Realty, a real estate company. Two cul-de-sac roads are in the locality: one fully developed and the other under development. Players can find many maintenance workers operating the Los Santos Storm Drain machine. The area is considered to have low crime rates. The metro lines of the Los Santos Transit company do not serve the area.

If players are looking for a powerful weapon at a lower price, they should meet the Gun Van seller in the game today.

