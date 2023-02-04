GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 4, 2023)

The GTA Online Gun Van location is one of the most talkative things in the game nowadays. It is a weapons business that was added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed; however, the seller has to change its whereabouts daily to keep the police away.

For players, it is an amazing opportunity to grab new high-tech weapons and armor at cheaper prices compared to Ammu-Nation stores.

However, it can be frustrating to know exactly where to look for it. Fortunately, this article will share the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Vespucci Beach location today (February 4, 2023)

As guided in the above-mentioned video, the location of the GTA Online Gun Van is Magellan Avenue for today. It can be found in the Vespucci Beach area on the map. Players can see it parked cleverly in the parking space on the street.

It is one of the best choices for the seller to hide its business from the eyes of law and authority. It is one of the longest streets in the game, beginning from the south of Bay City Avenue and going all the way till it merges with the Del Perro Freeway.

New GTA Online Gun Van weapons and discounts available today

The latest weekly update has also allowed him to bring in a new stock of weaponry for sale for up to 50% flat discount on items. Here’s a list of everything players can get from the Gun Van today:

MG – 10% off

Proximity Mines – 15% off

Vintage Pistol – 10% off

Precision Rifle – 50% off

Grenades – 15% off

Grenade Launcher – 10% off

Up-n-Atomizer – 10% off

Railgun – 10% off

Knife – 10% off

Crowbar – 10% off

Heavy Armor – 20% off

Super Heavy Armor – 20% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Baseball Bat – Free

Molotov Cocktails – 15% off

Super Light Armor – 20% off

Light Armor – 20% off

GTA+ members can get double discounts on each item, except for the Precision Rifle, which is fixed at 50% off. If players are looking to buy a weapon but do not want to spend a lot, the Precision Rifle is perfect for their day-to-day hustle in the game.

Everything players should know about the Vespucci Beach location in GTA Online

Vespucci Beach is a beach in GTA Online located in the Vespucci region of Los Santos. Players often find the area crowded with many NPCs during the day, simply walking or sunbathing on the beach; however, the complexion completely changes at night as the area becomes somewhat deserted and most businesses in the area close until the daytime.

Players can also see many beach towels and parasols near people sunbathing, as well as the occasional Blazer Lifeguard or Lifeguard SUV. One of the most interesting things about the area is the occasional response from the police despite being in Los Santos.

Here are some of the businesses operating in the area:

Pebble Dash Pizza

Gyro Day Hot Food

Beachwalk Bistro

Vespucci Beach Recreation Center

Sharkies Bites

Vespucci Video

Vespucci Surfing

Vespucci Movie Masks

Smoke on the Water

Muscle Peach Juice Bar and Restaurant

Gyro Day Hot Food

Bikini Universe

Al Dente's

Beachwalk Bistro

Tattoo Body Art and Piercing

Papa Surf

Mr. Spoke Bike Rental

J's T-Shirts

Kult FM 99.1

The concept of a traveling Gun Van is interesting and makes fans wonder if it will be introduced in the next title of the series as well.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes