GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 5, 2023)

The GTA Online Gun Van location is one of the most important things to know in today’s world of Los Santos. Inside the van is a seller who deals in illegal high-tech weapons and drives the vehicle. He changes its area of operations every day to keep the police away from its black market business.

On the other hand, it is a golden opportunity for players to grab some of the best weaponry at heavily discounted prices.

However, the task of finding the traveling van can be a frustrating task for many as the game doesn’t give any hints about where to find the seller. To help players around the globe, this article will share everything they need to know about the GTA Online Gun Van location for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the San Chianski Mountain Range location today (February 5, 2023)

As demonstrated in the above video, the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location are at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station today. Players can find it on the San Chianski Mountain Range of the Los Santos County region of the map. The Gun Van is parked in the area, as the facility is located next to an in-game railway halt.

It is also the same area where the Gun Van started its operations in the game. The seller cleverly chooses this place as it is one of the least-visited areas on the entire map. When players are near the area, an icon will appear on the map visible throughout the session.

GTA+ members have an advantage here as they can see the Gun Van location every day as a membership perk.

Everything new in the GTA Online Gun Van sale this week

The latest GTA Online weekly update has allowed the seller to keep a new stock of weapons and armor in the Gun Van, along with refreshing discounts on each of them. Here’s everything players can buy at cheaper prices from the seller today:

Crowbar – 10% off

Proximity Mines – 15% off

Railgun – 10% off

Molotov Cocktails – 15% off

Precision Rifle – 50% off

Vintage Pistol – 10% off

Light Armor – 20% off

Knife – 10% off

Super Light Armor – 20% off

Grenade Launcher – 10% off

Super Heavy Armor – 20% off

Up-n-Atomizer – 10% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Grenades – 15% off

Light Armor – 20% off

MG – 10% off

Heavy Armor – 20% off

Everything players should know about the San Chianski Mountain Range location in GTA Online

San Chianski Mountain Range, as the name suggests, is a mountain range in the game located on the eastern coast of San Andreas. It is one of the longest in the entire state, inspired by the real-life San Jacinto Mountains of California.

The mountain range covers many iconic areas in the game, including Mount Gordo and the RON Alternates Wind Farm. However, despite being a beautiful piece of land, there is barely any civilization or roads in it. This can make players stranded for a while if they lose their vehicles in the area.

Rockstar seems to be testing the waters for the next game with the concept of this traveling Gun Van. If players are looking to buy a new weapon today, a visit to the seller will be best for them.

