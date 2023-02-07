GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 6, 2023)

GTA Online Gun Van is a traveling weaponry business from where players can buy high-tech guns and armor at a much cheaper price. Since the nature of the sale is illegal, the seller has to change the van’s location daily to avoid the cops. It has become a prominent aspect of the game as players can save a lot of money compared to shopping from Ammu-Nation stores.

However, finding the automobile in the game’s open world can be tiresome and time-consuming. Fortunately, this article will share the exact location of the GTA Online Gun Van for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Vinewood Hills location today (February 6, 2023)

As guided in the above video, the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location for today are behind the Vinewood Sign in Vinewood Hills. Players will find this huge thing on the northern side of Los Santos. It is based on one of the most iconic places in the real world - the Hollywood Sign in California.

This is one of the best locations for the seller to hide from the police and run his black-market business smoothly throughout the day. Players can find the vehicle parked peacefully behind the sign and view the cops with ease.

As soon as one approaches the Gun Van, the seller opens its back doors and presents various cases of the items on sale for the day.

Everything players should know about the Vinewood Hills location in GTA 5 and GTA Online

Vinewood Hills is a neighborhood and surrounding hills in GTA Online located in northern Los Santos. This is where the Vinewood Sign is situated. Players can find different famous areas on different sides of the area:

South – Rockford Hills

South – Vinewood

North – Great Chaparral

West – Pacific Bluffs

East – Tataviam Mountains

Vinewood Hills cover a lot of land in GTA Online, starting with Richman Glen at Tonga Hills. These hills are steep and divided by two different types of lanes:

North – Rural in nature

South – Very Urbanized

It is a great place to visit in the game when players want to enjoy a beautiful view of the city, especially during the nighttime.

New stock of weapons and armor available from GTA Online Gun Van this week

The new weekly update has refreshed the Gun Van items by adding some of the best high-tech weapons into the mix. There is a minimum of 10% discount on each item, which goes up to 50% on select ones.

Here’s a complete list of discounts on weapons and armor that players can buy from the Gun Van today:

Light Armor – 20% off

Molotov Cocktails – 15% off

Proximity Mines – 15% off

Crowbar – 10% off

MG – 10% off

Super Heavy Armor – 20% off

Super Light Armor – 20% off

Vintage Pistol – 10% off

Heavy Armor – 20% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

Precision Rifle – 50% off

Grenades – 15% off

Railgun – 10% off

Knife – 10% off

Grenade Launcher – 10% off

Among all these options, if players want to buy something reliable, they should pick up the Precision Rifle. The 50% discounted price makes the weapon a must-own acquisition in 2023.

Rockstar has done a fantastic job adding new weapons to discounts in the Gun Van weekly. With up to 50% discount, as mentioned above, it is the best time to visit the seller and grab some powerful weapons to dominate Los Santos.

