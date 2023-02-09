GTA Online Gun Van location for today, February 8, 2023

GTA Online Gun Van's location has changed again as the seller looks to stay away from the police. Even though the business is illegal, it is the perfect place to purchase in-game weapons and armor. The seller offers lucrative deals on some high-tech arsenals, including the new Railgun.

However, finding this traveling vehicle can be tedious as the game doesn’t provide hints of where to find it. To help players, this article will share the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location for today.

Thomson Scrapyard is location of GTA Online Gun Van for today (February 8, 2023)

As shown in the above video, the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location for today are the Thomson Scrapyard. The famous scrap yard can be found on the map's Blaine County region.

Players must go south of the Senora National Park to find this location. The Gun Van is parked under one of the available sheds in the area. Ironically, this is the third time the seller has chosen to run the business. It seems like the ideal place, as it isn't crowded.

Today is also the last day before the Gun Van seller changes their stock of weaponry, refreshing discounts in the process. If GTA Online players want a new gun while saving their hard-earned money, Thomson Scrapyard is the place to be.

Things about Thomson Scrapyard GTA Online players might not know

GTA Online has several iconic locations scattered throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. Thomson Scrapyard is one area in the game that features many details. Here are a few things about Thomson Scrapyard that players should know about:

The scrapyard seems to be based on the real-life Victorville graveyard. Two wrecked airplanes can be found in the area – Herler Airlines and FlyUS. Several wrecked Mallard aircraft, but with detached wings and deformed bodies. A GTA 4’s Uranus hatchback can also be found in wrecked condition. Players can find many scrapped cars in the entire area. A Lando-Crop Scrap Handler industrial machine is available at the southern fence. The scrapyard has a fence around it, with two entrances on both sides. The “Hidden Bonus: Golden Peyote” story-mode mission is set up in this area. Dogs and NPCs attack players when they enter the scrapyard. NPCs carry pistols inside the area. A BF Injection can spawn near the warehouse. A Canis Seminole can also be found parked near the area.

Complete list of Gun Van discounts before next weekly update

The weekly update included the following items for purchase from the Gun Van:

Super Light Armor – 20% off

Molotov Cocktails – 15% off

Grenade Launcher – 10% off

Knife – 10% off

Light Armor – 20% off

Railgun – 10% off

Proximity Mines – 15% off

Grenades – 15% off

Crowbar – 10% off

Precision Rifle – 50% off

Vintage Pistol – 10% off

Super Heavy Armor – 20% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

MG – 10% off

Heavy Armor – 20% off

With the increasing popularity of the Gun Van, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar Games introduce a similar concept in the series' next title.

