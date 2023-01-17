GTA Online Gun Van location for today, January 17, 2023

Since its release last week, the GTA Online Gun Van location has changed daily in the game. It sells weaponry and armor from the black market at staggering discounts. Players can get an upto 45% off on select items and even the newly released Railgun; however, as the dealer changes its place of operation every day, it is important to know exactly where to look for it.

To save precious time for all players, this article will share the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Terminal location today (January 17, 2023)

As demonstrated in the above-mentioned video, today's GTA Online Gun Van location is the Terminal, a neighborhood located in the Port of Los Santos. It is bordered by El Burro Heights to the north and Elysian Island to the west.

Once inside the area, players need to go to the railway tracks, where the Gun Van can be seen in the parking lot.

The dealer will open the van’s door when players start approaching it on foot. A black van icon will also appear on the map once players are within 400 meters of the vehicle.

A brief about the Terminal area of GTA Online

The Terminal in GTA Online is an industrial area filled with warehouses and maritime containers. It is primarily based on the real-life Port of Long Beach, California. It is used as a storage area for the various containers and cargo brought in by the ships to the location.

Players can see containers transported throughout the area, as many longshoremen work here 24/7. They keep checking the cargo that arrives and maintaining the entire district.

Several businesses, like Post OP, operate in the Terminal via different warehouses in the northwestern part of the island. The Jetsam Terminal is at the area's entrance, with a highway to access it.

It’s the same area where Simeon Yetarian asks players to deliver the requested vehicles to his garage.

They can deliver as many requested vehicles as they want in exchange for GTA$, with a 48-minute cooldown between every delivery. Exotic Exports and Mixed Goods also get delivered here between Ocean Motion and the Daisy Lee container ships.

Many players might not know that many interiors of the famous GTA Online businesses are made underground at the Terminal. These include:

Hangars

Facilities

Bunkers

Warehouses

Vehicle Warehouses

Overall, the Terminal is a great area in the game and has been used in the following events and missions:

Organization Work (Headhunter and Executive Search)

Air Freight Cargo (Steal missions)

Supplies (Resupply missions)

Freemode Events (Simeon’s Export Requests, Kill List, and Exotic Exports)

The following Adversary modes are also set up in the Terminal:

Deadline V

Occupy V

Collection Time II

Hunting Pack III

Turf Wars III

Power Play V

Keep the Pace II

Bunker – Resurrection

Vehicle Vendetta Street I

The following businesses are also functional in the area:

Jetsam

Alpha Mail

United States Post

Post OP

Players can still buy the Compact EMP Launcher at a 45% discount from the Gun Van today, along with many other exciting items, and save a lot of money.

