GTA Online Gun Van location for today (January 18, 2023)

GTA Online's Gun Van has changed its location once again for today, January 18, as expected. For the uninitiated, the vehicle is used to run an illegal mobile business and needs to move around the city every day to keep the police off its track. Rockstar Games has explained why the automobile changes locations every day in its newsletter by stating:

“Due to this gray-market status, the Speedo must move regularly to avoid attracting too much attention.”

Through the Gun Van, players can purchase a new Railgun and other powerful weaponry at lower prices compared to Ammu-Nation stores. However, it can be a bit frustrating to find the vehicle in the game’s open world. To help players and save a lot of time, this article will share the exact location of GTA Online's Gun Van location for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found in Vinewood Hills today

As shown in the above video, the Gun Van can be found behind the Vinewood Sign today. It is an iconic landmark in the series and is based on the real-life Hollywood Sign. You can find it at the summit of Mount Haan Drive in Vinewood Hills. You simply need to go behind the famous sign, and you'll spot the dealer in the van.

Players should note that this is the last day of current offerings as vehicle's stock of items is subject to change in the upcoming GTA Online weekly update. Here are the things that gamers can purchase today at amazing discounts:

Baseball Bat

Assault Shotgun

Railgun

Molotov Cocktails

Light Armor

Proximity Mines

SMG

Assault Rifle

Heavy Armor

Grenades

Combat Shotgun

Super Heavy Armor

Standard Armor

Compact EMP Launcher

RPG

Knife

Heavy Sniper

Super Light Armor

Out of all the options, the Compact EMP Launcher is available at a staggering 45% discount right now. The Gun Van changes its location every day at around 7:00 am UTC; however, GTA+ members can see the updated area on the map one hour early.

Everything to know about the Vinewood Sign in GTA Online

According to the events of GTA Online, the popular Vinewood Sign was historically spelled as “Vinewoodland,” which shows how it is inspired by the real-life history of the Hollywood Sign.

The landmark, in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online, is more detailed than its previous iteration in the 3D Universe and has been scaled larger. Each letter in the iconic sign has a ladder on the side, which is connected to a platform behind it. Players can also notice various graffiti marks on the letters and various large lights illuminating the whole sign.

Many hikers can frequently be seen near the Vinewood Sign despite it being restricted to the general public. Players can also find a Frogger around the landmark during the day; however, they shouldn’t attack or interrupt it, as that will result directly in a three-star wanted level. The sign is a great place to be at night as it offers an amazing view of the city. The Vinewood landmark is featured in the following missions as well:

Vehicle Cargo - Random Steal missions

Hostile Takeover - Possible drop-off location of the stolen briefcase

Rockstar Games has done an amazing job in making use of less-visited areas of the map via the Gun Van. Players can look forward to new discounts as early as this Thursday.

