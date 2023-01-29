GTA Online Gun Van location for today (January 29, 2023)

The GTA Online Gun Van is one of the most interesting features added to the game this year as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is a mobile business that offers lucrative discounts on high-tech weapons. Although, due to the illegal nature of the sale, the seller has to change the Gun Van location every day to stay off the cops’ radar.
It can be frustrating to find the van as it can be literally in any part of the entire map. To save time for players, this article shares the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location for today.
GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Terminal location once again (January 29, 2023)
As shown in the above-mentioned video, the exact location of GTA Online Gun Van today is the Terminal. Players need to go to the southwest corner of the area where the vehicle can be found parked in an open parking space. The seller doesn’t open the van’s doors until the character starts approaching him.
It is very clever of the seller to operate from the port of Los Santos, filled with maritime containers and many warehouses. Rail yards can also be found in the area used to deliver supplies around the city. The latest weekly update has also allowed the seller to shuffle the weaponry on sale this week. Players can take advantage of the following discounts from the Gun Van today:
- Sticky Bombs - 55% off
- Minigun - 10% off
- Combat Pistol - 10% off
- Railgun - 10% off
- Molotov Cocktails - 55% off
- Standard Armor - 55% off
- Light Armor - 55% off
- Marksman Rifle - 10% off
- Grenades - 55% off
- Military Rifle - 40% off
- Super Light Armor - 55% off
- Heavy Armor - 55% off
- Super Heavy Armor - 55% off
- Baseball Bat – Free
Players can also modify the listed weapons if they already own them, except for the MK II variants since the sellers don’t deal in such machines of destruction.
The Terminal location seems to be the perfect one for the seller to fool the police and keep its operations smooth.
More to know about the Terminal location of GTA Online
The Terminal is an industrial neighborhood in GTA Online, located in the port of Los Santos. It is connected by the following the nearby areas on each of its respective sides:
- Cypress Flats – North
- Elysian Island - West
- El Burro Heights – North
Most of the area is used by various businesses as a storage for their cargo and delivery of items. Players can notice some containers getting transported from the area to the city, and many unionized Terminal longshoremen maintain the whole thing.
Here are a few important things to know about the Terminal location of the game:
Popular Roads and Streets
- Buccaneer Way
- Abattoir Avenue
Places of interest
- Ocean Motion
- Jetsam Terminal
- Simeon’s Delivery Garage
Businesses
- Jetsam
- Post OP
- Alpha Mail
- United States Post
Appearances in the following Adversary Modes
- Hunting Pack III
- Occupy V
- Deadline V
- Vehicle Vendetta Street I
- Turf Wars III
- Bunker – Resurrection
- Collection Time II
- Power Play V
- Keep the Pace II
If players feel the odds are against them, they should pick up a new weapon from the Gun Van while saving a lot of money at the same time.
For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki