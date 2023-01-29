GTA Online Gun Van location for today (January 29, 2023)

The GTA Online Gun Van is one of the most interesting features added to the game this year as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is a mobile business that offers lucrative discounts on high-tech weapons. Although, due to the illegal nature of the sale, the seller has to change the Gun Van location every day to stay off the cops’ radar.

It can be frustrating to find the van as it can be literally in any part of the entire map. To save time for players, this article shares the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van location for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Terminal location once again (January 29, 2023)

As shown in the above-mentioned video, the exact location of GTA Online Gun Van today is the Terminal. Players need to go to the southwest corner of the area where the vehicle can be found parked in an open parking space. The seller doesn’t open the van’s doors until the character starts approaching him.

It is very clever of the seller to operate from the port of Los Santos, filled with maritime containers and many warehouses. Rail yards can also be found in the area used to deliver supplies around the city. The latest weekly update has also allowed the seller to shuffle the weaponry on sale this week. Players can take advantage of the following discounts from the Gun Van today:

Sticky Bombs - 55% off

Minigun - 10% off

Combat Pistol - 10% off

Railgun - 10% off

Molotov Cocktails - 55% off

Standard Armor - 55% off

Light Armor - 55% off

Marksman Rifle - 10% off

Grenades - 55% off

Military Rifle - 40% off

Super Light Armor - 55% off

Heavy Armor - 55% off

Super Heavy Armor - 55% off

Baseball Bat – Free

Players can also modify the listed weapons if they already own them, except for the MK II variants since the sellers don’t deal in such machines of destruction.

The Terminal location seems to be the perfect one for the seller to fool the police and keep its operations smooth.

More to know about the Terminal location of GTA Online

The Terminal is an industrial neighborhood in GTA Online, located in the port of Los Santos. It is connected by the following the nearby areas on each of its respective sides:

Cypress Flats – North

Elysian Island - West

El Burro Heights – North

Most of the area is used by various businesses as a storage for their cargo and delivery of items. Players can notice some containers getting transported from the area to the city, and many unionized Terminal longshoremen maintain the whole thing.

Here are a few important things to know about the Terminal location of the game:

Popular Roads and Streets

Buccaneer Way

Abattoir Avenue

Places of interest

Ocean Motion

Jetsam Terminal

Simeon’s Delivery Garage

Businesses

Jetsam

Post OP

Alpha Mail

United States Post

Appearances in the following Adversary Modes

Hunting Pack III

Occupy V

Deadline V

Vehicle Vendetta Street I

Turf Wars III

Bunker – Resurrection

Collection Time II

Power Play V

Keep the Pace II

If players feel the odds are against them, they should pick up a new weapon from the Gun Van while saving a lot of money at the same time.

