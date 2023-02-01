GTA Online Gun Van location today (January 31, 2023)

GTA Online Gun Van changed its location again today to stay off the police radar. It is an illegal mobile business where players can buy high-tech weapons such as a Railgun at lucrative discounts. It is a nice feature added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed update, which offers players a chance to save money while purchasing weaponry.

The van could be stationed anywhere, so players must find him to check out the discounts. It can be a frustrating experience as the game doesn’t provide hints on where to look for it. To help players with this time-consuming task, this article shares the exact location of the GTA Online Gun Van for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Paleto Bay today (January 31, 2023)

As demonstrated in the above-mentioned video, the GTA Online Gun Van is parked today near the No Marks Cleaners laundromat in the Paleto Bay area. It is a small town that can be found somewhere in and around Blaine County. It has the following landmarks and other areas connected to it on each side:

Procopio Beach

Pacific Ocean

Mount Chiliad

Paleto Forest

The area is an interesting choice for the traveling Gun Van as it is not a great place to hide from the police. However, Rockstar knows how to use the least-visited areas with the concept of keeping the business mobile. With the latest weekly update, the seller has also restocked new weapons and armor that makes it worth finding today.

Here’s a list of everything available from the GTA Online Gun Van today:

Super Light Armor - 55% off

Light Armor - 55% off

Military Rifle - 40% off

Super Heavy Armor - 55% off

Marksman Rifle - 10% off

Heavy Armor - 55% off

Sticky Bombs - 55% off

Combat Pistol - 10% off

Minigun - 10% off

Molotov Cocktails - 55% off

Baseball Bat – Free

Standard Armor - 55% off

Grenades - 55% off

The Military Rifle is the weapon to buy today with a flat 40% off on its price. It is an assault rifle based on the Steyr AUG 43 gun. Being a versatile weapon, it boasts higher damage and rate of fire.

More about Paleto Bay location in GTA Online

Paleto Bay is a coastal town along the lush northern coast of the Blaine County region. Based on the game's events, it is home to the Cluckin’ Bell factory farm, where chicken is processed for the whole of San Andreas. The Los Santos County Sheriff’s Department office can also be found, along with dense vegetation around the area.

Truckers use Paleto Bay as a resting stop due to the large availability of commodities in the area. While it’s hard to determine which real-life town it is based upon, one can find similarities to many southern Californian towns such as Somis and Gorman.

Rockstar seems to be pushing the mobile Gun Van business, and players can expect it to remain in the game.

