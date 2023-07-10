GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (July 10, 2023)

Since weapons are one of the most important commodities in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, players are always looking for the best options. While firearms can be purchased by simply visiting an Ammu-Nation outlet, buying them from the Gun Van helps save in-game cash. Moreover, the vehicle occasionally offers exclusive weapons.

However, the Gun Van changes its location every day and remains hidden on the map. Only those who find the vehicle can purchase firearms from it. Since scanning through each of Los Santos and Blaine County's districts can take time, this article will reveal the Gun Van's location for today, July 10, 2023.

GTA Online Gun Van location - Downtown Vinewood (July 10, 2023)

The Gun Van's location in Downtown Vinewood today (Image via YouTube/Lachty)

Players can refer to the image above of GTA Online's map to accurately mark the Gun Van's coordinates. This location is in the Downtown Vinewood district of Los Santos.

The vehicle is stationed in a Downtown Vinewood Parking Garage lying south of the Oriental Theater. Once at the location, look for three vending machines, next to which will be the Gun Van.

Below is an image that can help locate the vehicle at the Downtown Vinewood Parking Garage.

The Gun Van is parked next to three vending machines (Image via GTA Wiki)

While the Gun Van changes its location every day, it surprisingly hasn't done so this time. Hence, those who purchased weapons from it yesterday can also replenish their arsenal today from the same area.

However, the vehicle's icon will only appear after getting near its position. Interestingly, next-gen console players subscribed to GTA + can always see the Gun Van on their map.

After every weekly update, new weapons go on sale in the vehicle. Here are all the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online firearms available in the van this week:

Machete - $8,010

- $8,010 Heavy Sniper - $22,890

- $22,890 Precision Rifle - $405,000

- $405,000 Assault SMG - $11,295

- $11,295 Combat Pistol - $2,880

- $2,880 Heavy Rifle - $405,000

- $405,000 Tactical SMG - $292,500

- $292,500 Knuckle Duster - $6,750

- $6,750 Molotov Cocktail - $180

- $180 Tear Gas - $135

- $135 Pipe Bomb - $450

- $450 Super Light Armor - $90

- $90 Light Armor - $180

- $180 Standard Armor - $270

- $270 Heavy Armor - $360

- $360 Super Heavy Armor - $450

To access this catalog, get close to the Gun Van on foot and press the button prompted. It will appear in the top left corner of the screen.

The listed price of each weapon is lower in comparison to Ammu Nation rates. Those short of funds can make a lot of money by using simple GTA Online money glitches.

Weapons bought from the Gun Van can be of great use in missions that players can complete while they wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : 0 votes