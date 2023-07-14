GTA Online Gun Van Location for today (July 14, 2023)

GTA Online's Gun Van has changed its location yet again. This vehicle offers players some top-class weapons at significantly lower prices. Additionally, its catalog has been refreshed after the latest weekly update. Players must locate this van to buy the items it's selling. However, its icon remains hidden until one gets close enough.

Since Los Santos and Blaine County make up a gigantic area, those unfamiliar with the game's map can have trouble figuring out where this vehicle is. To assist gamers find the Gun Van, this article will reveal its location for today, July 14, 2023, in GTA Online.

GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Murrieta Heights (July 14, 2023)

The Gun Van is in Murrieta Heights today (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van has chosen Murrieta Heights as its location for today, July 14, 2023. It is parked in a tight alley next to the LT Weld Supply Co. building.

As this location is a little hard to spot from the main road, this vehicle can run its business without much trouble from the LSPD. While this van's exact coordinates will only spawn on the map after players near it, they can use the following image to accurately mark its position for July 14:

The Gun Van's coordinates in Murrieta Heights (Image via Rockstar Games)

This spot is pretty close to Lester Crest's Warehouse, where players can drop off vehicles and other commodities they have been instructed to steal by him.

Once the Gun Van is located, walk up to it and stand right behind its rear doors. The game will prompt a button, using which players will be able to access its catalog.

After the new GTA Online weekly update, these weapons can be purchased from the Gun Van through July 19, 2023:

Stun Gun - $262,500 (30% discount)

- $262,500 (30% discount) Nightstick - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Assault Rifle - $7,695 (10% discount)

- $7,695 (10% discount) SMG - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Battle Axe - $8,550 (10% discount)

- $8,550 (10% discount) Compact EMP Launcher - $40,500 (10% discount)

- $40,500 (10% discount) Mini SMG - $8,010 (10% discount)

- $8,010 (10% discount) Switchblade - $1,755 (10% discount)

- $1,755 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

Along with a 30% reduction in the Stun Gun's price, next-gen console players subscribed to GTA + also get a 20% discount on all items. Rockstar Games charges $5.99 every month for this service and provides rotating in-game perks.

While most of the aforementioned weapons are somewhat useful, players should avoid getting the Compact EMP Launcher. Although its concept is intriguing in theory, this firearm isn't of much use in the game.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : Do you want the Gun Van to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes