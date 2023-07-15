GTA Online Gun Van location today (July 15, 2023)

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Gun Van has set up shop far from Los Santos today. Players interested in purchasing top-quality weapons at discounted rates must head to this mobile weapons store, which changes its location after every 24 hours. Following the latest weekly update, the Stun Gun, Mini SMG, and Switchblade have been made available, among other new firearms.

However, getting to the Gun Van is difficult since its icon does not appear on the game's map until it is found. To help players with this, here is the Gun Van's location for today, July 15, 2023, in GTA Online.

GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Paleto Bay (July 15, 2023)

The Gun Van is stationed at No Marks Cleaners in Paleto Bay (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van has returned to the Paleto Bay location today, July 15, 2023. It has set up camp in No Marks Cleaners' parking lot, right behind the building.

This spot is far from the city of Los Santos; hence, those who only have land-based vehicles will have to travel a bit. Once they are in the vicinity, a black van icon will pop up on Grand Theft Auto 5's map, marking the Gun Van's position.

Here is an image indicating its location today behind No Marks Cleaners in Paleto Bay.

The Gun Van's coordinates today, July 15, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

When the Gun Van is located, leave your vehicle and approach its back doors on foot. The game will then prompt a button, pressing which will open up the Gun Van's weapons catalog for this week.

Here is a list of all firearms that have been made available after the latest GTA Online weekly update, along with their respective price:

Stun Gun - $262,500

- $262,500 Nightstick - $360

- $360 Assault Rifle - $7,695

- $7,695 SMG - $6,750

- $6,750 Tactical SMG - $292,500

- $292,500 Battle Axe - $8,550

- $8,550 Compact EMP Launcher - $40,500

- $40,500 Mini SMG - $8,010

- $8,010 Switchblade - $1,755

- $1,755 Molotov Cocktails - $180

- $180 Sticky Bombs - $540

- $540 Pipe Bomb - $450

- $450 Super Light Armor - $90

- $90 Light Armor - $180

- $180 Standard Armor - $270

- $270 Heavy Armor - $360

- $360 Super Heavy Armor - $450

While the Stun Gun is available at a 30% discount, the rest of the weapons and armor on this list are being offered for 10% off. That said, GTA + subscribers on Next-Gen consoles can buy them at a 20% discount instead of the 10% for regular players.

Slashed prices are one of the many reasons for the Gun Van's popularity, with some hoping for its return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

These weapons are only available in the Gun Van through July 19, 2023, following which they will be replaced with different ones.

