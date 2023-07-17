GTA Online Gun Van location for today (July 17, 2023)

The Gun Van was introduced in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online earlier this year and has since become quite popular among players. A major reason for this is its top-class weapons catalog, along with firearms being sold at a discount. Thus, players can save a significant amount of in-game cash. However, the Gun Van rotates its location every day, and its icon does not appear on the map.

This makes the entire concept interesting yet challenging, as finding it without help is not easy. This article will help players find the Gun Van's location for today, July 17, 2023, in GTA Online.

GTA Online Gun Van location for today is the Land Act Reservoir (July 17, 2023)

The Gun Van parked at Land Act Reservoir (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the northern end of the Land Act Reservoir today, July 17, 2023. The location is in the Tataviam Mountains, close to the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Spotting the vehicle shouldn't be too difficult as it is parked next to a set of large pipes. Players can refer to the following image to accurately mark its position on the game's map today.

Gun Van's coordinates today (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Gun Van's icon stays off-radar by default, it appears on the mini-map and the main map after one closes in on it. When found, players must approach its back doors on foot and select the on-screen prompt to access its catalog, displayed in the top left corner of the screen.

After each weekly update, Rockstar Games rotates the Gun Van's weapons catalog. Here is a list of all guns, throwables, and body armor on sale this week:

Stun Gun - $262,500

- $262,500 Nightstick - $360

- $360 Assault Rifle - $7,695

- $7,695 SMG - $6,750

- $6,750 Tactical SMG - $292,500

- $292,500 Battle Axe - $8,550

- $8,550 Compact EMP Launcher - $40,500

- $40,500 Mini SMG - $8,010

- $8,010 Switchblade - $1,755

- $1,755 Molotov Cocktails - $180

- $180 Sticky Bombs - $540

- $540 Pipe Bomb - $450

- $450 Super Light Armor - $90

- $90 Light Armor - $180

- $180 Standard Armor - $270

- $270 Heavy Armor - $360

- $360 Super Heavy Armor - $45

All aforementioned weapons are available at a 10% discount barring the Stun Gun, which is 30% off through July 19, 2023. Additionally, all PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players subscribed to GTA + get a 20% discount on these items instead of 10%.

While these rates are much lower in comparison to Ammu-Nation, those on a tight budget can utilize GTA Online money glitches to quickly get rich in the game.

Rockstar is yet to officially announce the release date and features of the next entry in the series. However, most players would be happy to see the Gun Van return in Grand Theft Auto 6 if it does.