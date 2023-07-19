GTA Online Gun Van location today (July 19, 2023)

GTA Online's renowned mobile weapons store, the Gun Van, has changed its location once again. This vehicle sets up shop at a new spot every day, so cops can't find it. While players can purchase weapons from this van at considerable discounts, the one downside is that this car's location is hidden on the map until one nears it.

This is why finding the van can be a little challenging. The game's map is vast, and this vehicle could be anywhere. Fortunately, this article will reveal the Gun Van's location for today, July 19, 2023 in GTA Online.

GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Vespucci Beach (July 19, 2023)

The Gun Van parked at its location for today (Image via GTA Wiki)

Grand Theft Auto Online's Gun Van has returned to the Vespucci location for today, July 19, 2023. It is tucked away in a residential complex at Magellan Avenue.

This spot is a short distance from the Del Perro Pier, which is quite a popular destination for Los Santos' citizens. It is also where Trevor Phillips takes out Steve Haines in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode.

Those unfamiliar with Grand Online's map can use this image to easily find the Gun Van's location today:

The Gun Van's coordinates at Vespucci Beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

While its icon does not appear by default, once gamers get close to it, a black van icon indicating this mobile weapon store spawns on the game's map, along with a notification informing the player about it.

Here is a list of all weapons available for purchase in Rockstar Games' Gun Van today:

Stun Gun - $262,500 (30% off)

- $262,500 (30% off) Nightstick - $360 (10% off)

- $360 (10% off) Assault Rifle - $7,695 (10% off)

- $7,695 (10% off) SMG - $6,750 (10% off)

- $6,750 (10% off) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% off)

- $292,500 (10% off) Battle Axe - $8,550 (10% off)

- $8,550 (10% off) Compact EMP Launcher - $40,500 (10% off)

- $40,500 (10% off) Mini SMG - $8,010 (10% off)

- $8,010 (10% off) Switchblade - $1,755 (10% off)

- $1,755 (10% off) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% off)

- $540 (10% off) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% off)

- $450 (10% off) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% off)

- $90 (10% off) Light Armor - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Standard Armor - $270 (10% off)

- $270 (10% off) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% off)

- $360 (10% off) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% off)

GTA + subscribers get a 20% discount on these weapons instead of the regular 10% off. This service also provides a bunch of other perks that are refreshed every month. Unfortunately, it is only available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 6 is also rumored to be limited to these next-gen consoles and the PC upon release.