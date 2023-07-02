GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (July 2, 2023)

The Gun Van is one of the latest additions in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and helps players acquire the best weapons at a discounted rate. However, the van's driver sets up shop in a new district every day, which players must find by driving around the game's map. While the location changes every 24 hours, the offered firearms get rotated weekly.

As Los Santos and Blaine County make up a sprawling area, locating the vehicle can be difficult for those unfamiliar with the map. Hence, this article will reveal the GTA Online Gun Van's location today, July 2, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Murietta Heights location today (July 2, 2023)

The Gun Van is parked next to the LT Weld Supply Co. building (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players can find the sought-after GTA Online Gun Van at the Murietta Heights location today, July 2, 2023. It will be parked in a secluded corner next to the LT Weld Supply Co. building, close to Lester's Warehouse from the game's story mode.

This location is perfect, as it keeps the Gun Van away from the eyes of the law. Those finding a little trouble in locating it can use the following image to accurately mark its exact coordinates on their map:

The Gun Van's location today in Murietta Heights (Image via Rockstar Games)

The vehicle is depicted with a black van icon which remains hidden unless a player gets close enough. However, those who play on Next-Gen consoles and are subscribed to GTA + can see the van's location by default every day.

When found, players can view its catalog by approaching the vehicle on foot and then pressing the button prompted by the game.

The following weapons are available in the Gun Van this week:

Pool Cue

Minigun

Up-n-Atomizer

Widowmaker

Unholy Hellbringer

Tactical SMG

Firework Launcher

Musket

Service Carbine

Proximity Mine

Sticky Bomb

Grenade

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

The newest firearm on this list is the Tactical SMG. It was added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023, and boasts an extremely rapid firing rate. Rockstar Games even described it as a great fit for drive-bys.

Although most of these weapons are available at Ammu-Nation outlets, it is better to purchase them from the Gun Van as it sells them at a cheaper rate.

