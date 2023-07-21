GTA Online Gun Van location for today (July 21, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Gun Van has yet again changed its location in the game. Since its debut earlier this year, the vehicle has become quite popular among players. This is majorly due to the fact that it sells top-quality weapons at a discounted rate. After the recent weekly update, the Gun Van's weapons catalog has also put up new firearms on sale.

Hence, players are on the lookout for this mobile weapons store that is constantly on the move. This article will assist them by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, July 21, 2023, in GTA Online.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is Alamo Sea (July 21, 2023)

The Gun Van parked in a structure near Alamo Sea (Image via YouTube/ZeeRAJ Gaming)

The Gun Van's location in GTA Online is close to the Alamo Sea today, July 21, 2023. The vehicle is parked inside a dilapidated building with multiple entry points. This spot is at a short distance from Trevor Phillip's house in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode.

Here is an image of the game's map using which players can exactly mark the Gun Van's position today:

The Gun Van's coordinates near Alamo Sea (Image via YouTube/ZeeRAJ Gaming)

The vehicle changes its location every day, and its icon only appears on the map after one gets close enough. When this happens, a black van icon spawns, indicating its position.

Once the Gun Van is spotted, stand near its rear doors and press the prompted button to access its weapons catalog.

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, these weapons have been put on sale for a limited time:

Carbine Rifle - $9,100 (50% discount)

- $9,100 (50% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) Crowbar - $7,200 (10% discount)

- $7,200 (10% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Assault Shotgun - $9,000 (10% discount)

- $9,000 (10% discount) Pipe Wrench - $6,435 (10% discount)

- $6,435 (10% discount) Pistol - $3,510 (10% discount)

- $3,510 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% discount)

- $900 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The best weapon among them is the Railgun, which has returned to the Gun Van catalog after quite a while.

Apart from a 50% discount on the Carbine Rifle, GTA + subscribers get 25% off on the Railgun and a discount of 20% on the rest of the items. This subscription service is exclusive to Next-Gen consoles and costs $5.99 monthly.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games might release Grand Theft Auto 6 only on Next-Gen consoles and PC. This could happen because the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One possibly won't be able to run that game as intended.